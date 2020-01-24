Meet Marama Corlett - age, Instagram and previous roles of Sick of It actress!

Sick of It 2 is currently airing on Sky One but what do we know about series newcomer Marama Corlett?

When the Karl Pilkington-starring comedy-drama series, Sick of It, first arrived on Sky One in September 2018, few would have expected a second series to follow.

That was until January 2020 when a second series, Sick of It 2, landed on Sky and shook up the life of fictional Karl Pilkington.

As Sick of It's first series showed, fictional Karl couldn't get any more unfortunate when it came to women, with him always saying the wrong things and messing dates up.

Series 2, however, and the inclusion of a new character by the name of Ruby has signalled a positive change for fictional Karl.

Meet Marama Corlett

Marama Corlett is a 35-year-old Maltese actress, born May 3rd 1985, who takes on the role of Ruby is the second series of Sick of It.

Born in the Maltese capital of Valetta, Marama is also of Scillian and New Zealand heritage and her surname, Corlett, is commonly found on the Isle of Man where it originated.

Before she took to acting, Marama wanted to pursue a career in dance and was part of the group Ballet Russ de Malt before she moved to the UK to further pursue opportunities in this field.

However, as we can see, her ballet career has taken a spot on the back-burner while she has taken to the world of acting instead.

Away from acting, Marama is fairly active on social media with accounts on both Twitter and Instagram with 2,600 and 5,200 followers respectively at the time of writing.

Marama Corlett as Ruby

Sick of It fans will have been introduced to Marama Corlett as Ruby in the second series of the comedy-drama.

After the first series saw Karl fail miserably with women, he goes into the new series hoping to put relationships to one side but that all changes once he meets Ruby.

At first, Karl hires Ruby as a carer for his elderly aunt Norma but it quickly transpires that there's a bit more to their relationship.

What else has Marama Corlett been in?

After putting her dancing career on hold, Marama Corlett has taken to the world of acting like a duck to water.

Her first acting role came in 2009 in the short film What a Witch which was followed by a few more short film appearances.

Marama's first major acting role came in the 2012 Sky TV series Sinbad. Corlett has regularly been involved with Sky as she's also appeared in Sick Note alongside Rupert Grint and, of course, Sick of It.

The most eye-catching roles in Marama's career to date have come in the 2014 films Maleficent and Guardians of the Galaxy where she held fairly minor roles as a servant and Pit Boss respectively.

The final two episodes of Sick of It 2 air on Sky One on Friday, January 24th