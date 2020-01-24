£73m goal machine raves about Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho was one of the managers who got the best out of the £73m goal machine.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has been given a glowing assessment by Romelu Lukaku, in an interview with Sky Sports.

The Spurs boss managed Lukaku at Manchester United between July 2017, when the player arrived at Old Trafford from Everton, and December 2018, when the club parted company with the Portuguese.

Mourinho had joined the club just over a year before Lukaku, while the player remained until the summer of 2019, when current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sanctioned his £73million move to Inter Milan.

Prior to their time at United, the two were also at Chelsea - Lukaku between 2011 and 2014, and Mourinho between 2013 and 2015, although the player was loaned to Everton on deadline day in the summer of 2013.

The Belgium international named Mourinho as one of the coaches who got the best from him and believes he would have done much better as United manager if he had signed the players he wanted.

When asked by Sky Sports which managers had got the best out of him, Lukaku replied: "Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman and now Antonio Conte. I think Jose Mourinho - if he would have had the players that he wanted, he would have done better than what we did."

Mourinho took some time out of football management before replacing Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham manager earlier this season, while Lukaku has scored 18 goals and claimed four assists in 24 games in all competitions for Inter since his summer switch (Transfermarkt).

The Portuguese has overseen 16 games in charge of Spurs so far, with eight wins, three draws and five defeats, 28 goals scored and 22 conceded (Transfermarkt).