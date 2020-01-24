Quick links

Leeds United reportedly want a striker described as ‘extraordinary’ by ex-teammate

TOULOUSE, FRANCE - December 04: Jean-Kevin Augustin #22 of Monaco beats goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet #30 of Toulouse but the goal was ruled out for offside in the build play during the...
Leeds United and Nottingham Forest reportedly want Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Jean-Kevin Augustin of Monaco warms up during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AS Monaco (ASM) at Parc des Princes stadium on January 12, 2020 in Paris, France.

According to Foot Mercato, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Jean-Kevin Augustin from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window.

Augustin is on loan at Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco from Bundesliga side Leipzig. but both clubs are reportedly open to an exit for the striker if a suitable offer comes in.

Nice, Saint-Etienne and Stade Rennais are also claimed to be interested in the former France Under-21 international striker.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Augustin has made just two starts and eight substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Monaco so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker made four starts and 13 substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Leipzig, scoring three goals in the process, and he also scored two goals in six Europa League matches, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2017-18, the 22-year-old striker made 14 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Leipzig, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in the process, and he also scored two goals and provided one assist in the Europa League and one goal in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Praise

Back in July 2018, Leipzig defender Willi Orban praised Augustin on Bundesliga.com, and said: “He's an extraordinary player. He's quick and composed in front of goal.”

TOULOUSE, FRANCE - December 04: Jean-Kevin Augustin #22 of Monaco reacts after shooting during the Toulouse FC V AS Monaco, French Ligue 1 regular season match at the Stadium Municipal de...

