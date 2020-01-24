'Knees are shot': Some Spurs shocked at fee Levy reportedly wants for Celtic-linked player

Celtic continue to be credited with an interest in Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans are shocked at the club's alleged asking price for the Celtic linked midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Wanyama has struggled to play regular football since his first season at Tottenham - which began in 2016.

But according to The London Evening Standard, the Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wants £9 million to part with the Kenyan, who starred at both Celtic and Southampton earlier and his career.

Wanyama is said to have turned down a £13m move to Club Brugge at the start of the campaign, and it is claimed that no club has yet shown a willingness to meet his new valuation - despite interest from Celtic, Galatasaray and two unnamed Premier League sides.

The 28-year-old still has 18 months left on his reported £62,000-a-week contract - another stumbling block for would-be buyers.

And the following Tottenham supporters feel their club should take a hit on the player...

We are actually trying to get £9m for Wanyama ‍♀️ — Jeanette (@JeanetteeJensen) January 24, 2020

£9m for Wanyama!! A player who has hardly kicked a ball in 2 years! Any offer should be accepted given he's nowhere near the squad anymore. Madness if true — Michael (@michaelck1972) January 24, 2020

This window is a non starter when Danny boy is trying to flog wanyama for 9 million — Darren (@Dazzathfc1882) January 24, 2020

Would Levy buy him at that price? — HotspurSam (@HotspurSam) January 24, 2020

hardly a secret that his knees are shot. He can barely run. — Ben Harris (@_Ben_Harris) January 24, 2020

Again another example of why spurs will never progress with this chairman and board. He hasn’t played football for 3 years but we want £9m. Just let the boy go try and restart his career somewhere. — gavin (@gavinspurs) January 24, 2020

Take the cut price&shift off the wage bill a player who hasn’t consistently featured for 2years. Surely makes financial sense rather than paying another 1.5mil wages until summer, like since last summer for 1 appearance! It amazes me how other clubs can shift players&we just cant — TheFootyCafe (@TheFootyCafe) January 24, 2020

Tells it’s own story that no one seems to be in for him, decimated by injury — Rob Weston (@RobTheWeston) January 24, 2020

Absolute shight now.. he can leave on a free — Mr Mourinho ⭐️ (@TheMacBoy_) January 24, 2020

Take a zero off that and he’ll soon be on his way — simon ward (@copyrightismine) January 24, 2020

The fee is irrelevant, it is whether Victor can pass a medical and whether Victor wants to play football. — PaulNoPunctures (@PPunctures) January 24, 2020

9mill for a player who’s knees are gone — Thomas (@Thomas02104374) January 24, 2020

I’ll take 10p for him — Noah Zackheim (@NoahZackheim) January 24, 2020

Celtic have already added one new player - Ismaila Soro - in Wanyama's position this month.

Though another one, Eboue Kouassi, has been allowed to join Genk on loan.