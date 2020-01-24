Quick links

'Knees are shot': Some Spurs shocked at fee Levy reportedly wants for Celtic-linked player

Aiden Cusick
4th April 2018, Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Premier League football, Celtic versus Dundee; General view of Celtic Park home of Celtic
Celtic continue to be credited with an interest in Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur.

Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur arrives at the stadium ahead the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January...

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans are shocked at the club's alleged asking price for the Celtic linked midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Wanyama has struggled to play regular football since his first season at Tottenham - which began in 2016.

But according to The London Evening Standard, the Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wants £9 million to part with the Kenyan, who starred at both Celtic and Southampton earlier and his career.

 

Wanyama is said to have turned down a £13m move to Club Brugge at the start of the campaign, and it is claimed that no club has yet shown a willingness to meet his new valuation - despite interest from Celtic, Galatasaray and two unnamed Premier League sides.

The 28-year-old still has 18 months left on his reported £62,000-a-week contract - another stumbling block for would-be buyers.

Tottenham Hotspur's English chairman Daniel Levy attends the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north...

And the following Tottenham supporters feel their club should take a hit on the player...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic have already added one new player - Ismaila Soro - in Wanyama's position this month.

Though another one, Eboue Kouassi, has been allowed to join Genk on loan.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

