Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND: Is that Dylan Sprouse as Yozora? Suite Life Of Zack and Cody twin shocks fans!

Dylan Sprouse has confirmed on Twitter that he is the voice of Yozora in Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND.

Spoilers for @KINGDOMHEARTS ReMind ahead: Very happy to announce that I voice Yozora in the dlc. I have lived out my edgy JRPG character fantasies from when I was a kid in one of the most nostalgic franchises for me. I even got to say “Sorry, but I don’t lose.” I’m over the moon! pic.twitter.com/RPKZutwi44 — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) January 23, 2020

Original story:

Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND has finally arrived. Update 1.07 was released yesterday to add Oathkeeper and Oblivion to the game and its premium DLC companion has become available to play today. Naturally everyone seems to have completed it as there's videos all over YouTube pertaining to its every cut-scene and ending. One of the most shocking aspects of the DLC for fans is that newcomer Yozora is a blatant reference to Final Fantasy Versus XIII and that he's credited as voiced by Dylan Sprouse.

The ReMIND DLC for Kingdom Hearts 3 adds a unique Data Greeting photo mode that will most probably result in plenty of amusing and disturbing memes, and it also adds more boss fights and a secret episode.

This secret episode includes an intense boss battle that concludes with an ending that has people even more confused about what's next for the series. And yes, making fans even more confused about Kingdom Hearts is quite the feat.

Who is the voice actor for Yozora in Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND

Dylan Sprouse is credited as the voice actor for Yozora in Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND.

If you're unsure as to why this has caused fans to hyperventilate, it's because the actor is Zack from the Suite Life Of Zack And Cody.

You'll remember the Disney Channel sitcom as that show we all used to watch before and after school until it weirdly moved from a normal hotel to one on a ship as the rebranded Suite Life On Deck.

While Zack Martin from the Suite Life is his most recognisable role, Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND isn't the first time he's voiced a video game character as he is listed as Alith Anar from Total War Hammer II.

Although not a part of his IMDB portfolio, Dylan has also shared in past interviews that his voice has been in a lot of video games playing elves and doing "a lot of death screams". He also studied video game design after quitting the Suite Life On Deck.

You can check out the Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND secret episode by watching the video above. It obviously contains major spoilers so only watch it if you've finished the DLC or don't care about knowing things in advance.

I know this might not seem convincing to you but after you finish the DLC or watch the ending this pops up confirming it is real. Anyway yes it is crazy pic.twitter.com/poZUQ18047 — ┊アク ⋆ SPOILER FREE (@akucchiku) January 23, 2020

Fans react to Dylan Sprouse in Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND

Dylan Sprouse as Yozora in Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND has caused the series' community on Twitter to become gassed with excitement.

While we can't discuss the character's potential importance for the franchise's future due to not wanting to spoil the ending, what we can say is that fans are both shocked and impressed by Dylan's inclusion and unrecognisable voice.

Guys... Yozora and Roxas had come a long way pic.twitter.com/I5FpJDMHHr — Gissy || ••Xaria•• (@iiGissy) 23 January 2020

WHAT THE FUCK?! Dylan Sprouse is Yozora?! WHAT THE HELL I CANT BELIEVE THIS HOLY SHIT HIS VOICE IS SO GOOD! — Queendija I Re:Mind is here bitches!!!! (@queendijaaaa) January 23, 2020

Roxas/Ventus - Jesse McCartney



Yozora - Dylan Sprouse



Shit just became the Suite Life Of Kingdom Hearts https://t.co/FXqCQddPR2 pic.twitter.com/mPiJA9trcq — yozora (@Timu05) January 23, 2020

DID THEY JUST SAY DYLAN SPROUSE IS THE VA FOR YOZORA? HOLD UP HOLD UP HOOOOLLLDD UPPPPPPP — celestina✨ rikunami & shadikal lovebot (@Celestina9075) January 22, 2020

I need whatever Dylan Sprouse took in order to get that deep ass Yozora voice. — pedreiva (@pedreiva) January 23, 2020

Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND is available on PlayStation 4 only. It will arrive on Xbox One in February.