Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND: Who is the voice actor for Xehanort? Hollywood star shocks fans!

Fans will be shocked to know the iconic name behind the voice for Xehanort in Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND.

Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND is now available to play and everyone's already talking about that one scene which massively resembles the deceased Final Fantasy Versus XIII. However, in addition to that one scene which either reeks of bitterness or is just an amusing reference depending on your perspective, fans are also talking about the voice actor for Xehanort.

The ReMIND DLC for Kingdom Hearts 3 is a welcome package that is full of cut-scenes and awesomely intense boss fights. In addition, it also adds a sweet Data Greeting photo mode coupled with a unique Premium Menu that allows you to figuratively become a video game designer by making the experience as easy or hard as you want.

Who is the voice actor for Xehanort in Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND?

Christopher Lloyd from Back To The Future is the voice actor for Xehanort in Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND.

Rutger Hauer from Bladerunner is the voice actor for Xehanort in the base Kingdom Hearts 3 experience, but he sadly passed away in July 2019 and was thus replaced by Christopher Lloyd for the DLC.

This isn't the first time Xehanort's voice actor has changed due to unfortunate circumstances as Hauer had to replace the original voice which was Star Trek icon, Leonard Nimoy.

As well as Back To The Future, Christopher Lloyd's most other prominent role is Judge Doom in Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

And, in our humble opinion, his best and funniest role is as Uncle Fester in The Addams Family and Addams Family Values.

In regard to video games, Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND isn't Christopher Lloyd's first performance. He lent his vocal chops to the Back To The Future Telltale video game and he was a huge part of the massively underrated King's Quest rebirth in 2015.

For a series that is superficially whacky and convoluted due to being an awkward cocktail of Disney, Final Fantasy and anime tropes, the Kingdom Hearts series is somehow equally bizarre behind the scenes with its cast.

Hayley Joel Osment from the Sixth Sense continues to star as Sora, Jesse McCartney still plays Roxas and Willa Holland from Arrow fame voices Aqua.

There's also more bizarre castings you'll recognise from childhood including Drake Bell from Drake and Josh as a young Master Eraqus, plus Meaghan Martin from Camp Rock as Naminé.

The series has also boasted some of the best actors from the past including Christopher Lee, Leonard Nimoy and Rutger Hauer. All of whom are unfortunately deceased.

Fans react to Christopher Lloyd as Xehanort in Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND

The community has reacted to Christopher Lloyd as Xehanort in Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND.

FINAL FANTASY X KH: Suite Life Of Zack And Cody twin voices Yozora in KH3 ReMIND

