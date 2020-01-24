Quick links

Jurgen Klopp admits one Liverpool player 'could do better'

Joe Gomez of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on January 23, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.
Liverpool managed to beat Wolves 2-1 to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

According to Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool defender Joe Gomez could have performed better against Wolves.

Liverpool won 2-1 at Molineux last night, and Gomez impressed in a game were Klopp’s side were heavily tested.

Wolves threw everything at Liverpool, with Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore both causing all sorts of problems.

Gomez dealt with their attacking threat better than most Liverpool players though, with his pace often a real asset.

 

But Klopp was far from enthusiastic about Gomez’s display, and even Sky Sports suggested his comments were 'harsh'.

"First of all, I expect that from Joe. Secondly, I saw a few things from Joe that he could do better,” Klopp said.

"He, like the team, still has things he can do better.”

Gomez has re-established his place in Liverpool’s line-up recently, after struggling for game time over the early part of the campaign.

The English international has come into Liverpool’s line-up alongside Virgil van Dijk and excelled.

Liverpool have now avoided another obstacle in their battle to keep their unbeaten record and win the Premier League table.

The Reds took the lead early on against Wolves through Jordan Henderson, before Jimenez struck an equaliser in the second half.

It was then down to Roberto Firmino to seal the three points, as he curled in a great effort late on.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

