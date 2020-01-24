Jurgen Klopp admits one Liverpool player 'could do better'

Liverpool managed to beat Wolves 2-1 to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

According to Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool defender Joe Gomez could have performed better against Wolves.

Liverpool won 2-1 at Molineux last night, and Gomez impressed in a game were Klopp’s side were heavily tested.

Wolves threw everything at Liverpool, with Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore both causing all sorts of problems.

Gomez dealt with their attacking threat better than most Liverpool players though, with his pace often a real asset.

But Klopp was far from enthusiastic about Gomez’s display, and even Sky Sports suggested his comments were 'harsh'.

"First of all, I expect that from Joe. Secondly, I saw a few things from Joe that he could do better,” Klopp said.

"He, like the team, still has things he can do better.”

Gomez has re-established his place in Liverpool’s line-up recently, after struggling for game time over the early part of the campaign.

The English international has come into Liverpool’s line-up alongside Virgil van Dijk and excelled.

Liverpool have now avoided another obstacle in their battle to keep their unbeaten record and win the Premier League table.

The Reds took the lead early on against Wolves through Jordan Henderson, before Jimenez struck an equaliser in the second half.

It was then down to Roberto Firmino to seal the three points, as he curled in a great effort late on.