Jurgen Klopp absolutely wowed by £70m reported Liverpool target, thinks he has changed

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore has impressed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has raved about Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore to The Birmingham Mail.

Klopp was impressed with the display produced by Traore during Wolves’ defeat to Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium on Thursday evening.

Klopp told The Birmingham Mail: “And Traore now, at the moment I would say he is, pretty much, unplayable. I've said it now a couple of times and it is still true.

"He is now not only a winger anymore, he keeps the ball, holds the ball and sets up goals, obviously.

“That makes it so difficult, each ball you lose is 100% a counter attack and half a goal. But apart from that they had not too many chances.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Liverpool, Traore took two shots of which one was on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 81.3%, won one header, took 42 touches, attempted six dribbles, and put in 10 crosses.

So far this season, the former Aston Villa winger has made 20 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Wolves, scoring four goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 23-year-old made eight starts and 21 substitute appearances in the league for the Wanderers, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

On Liverpool’s radar

According to 90min.com, Liverpool are interested in signing Traore from Wolves.

Manchester City and Barcelona are also reported to be interested in the 23-year-old, who is valued at £70 million by the Wanderers.