Ares: Who is Jade Olieberg? Netflix star’s age, Instagram and precious roles!

With twists, turns and talent, Netflix's Ares is a winner.

Ares has swept audiences up and Jade Olieberg is attracting some serious praise.

Another one, Netflix!?

There really aren't enough hours in the day and the popular streaming service has formed quite a habit of reminding us. They frequently put out so many great shows that it becomes almost impossible to keep up to date with them all.

However, that's the beauty of it... they're all about variety.

Whether your tastes favour horror, comedy, documentaries or more, they have the show for you. If you're a sucker for a good horror-drama, then chances are that Pieter Kuijpers, Iris Otten and Sander van Meurs's new series Ares has you utterly hooked.

The Dutch series arrived on Friday, January 17th 2020 with eight exciting episodes.

Jade Olieberg stars in Ares

This alluring series centres in on Rosa Steenwijk, a first-year medical student in Amsterdam.

As the narrative progresses, she joins a secretive student society called Ares and swiftly becomes entangled after discovering the true nature of the group.

Jade Olieberg stars in the central role of Rosa and does a great job of immersing audiences in the series' weird and wonderful details.

So, where have we seen her before?

Jade Olieberg: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, the 26-year-old Dutch actress has been on screens since 2008!

She first appeared in a family-drama film called Hoe overleef ik...? as Esther Jacobs. After that, she went to star in a range of movies including Atlantis (she played Robin), Julia's Hart (Young Julia), Summer (Lena), Tuintje in mijn hart (Aponi), Het Hart van Hadiah Tromp (Constance Kempen), Catacombe (Esmee) and Open Seas (Roseanna van Nierop).

Ares is far from her first foray into TV either, as she's also showcased her talents in Ik Weet Wie Je Bent (Lola Leysen), Anne Plus (Jip), Black Widow (Sara), Doktor Deen (Feline), Vrijland (Jannetje) and Project Orpheus (Mirjam).

Follow Jade Olieberg on Instagram

The best way to keep updated with her is to head over to Instagram!

You can find her at @jadeolieberg; she has over 8,000 followers. There are a bunch of great snaps on there, as well as some Ares-related posts.

As for what we already know, according to IMDb, she's already set to star in a mysterious project named Sputum, which is currently in post-production.

In the meantime, we hope you're enjoying Ares.

