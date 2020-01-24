Who is icee tgm? Fans speculate Jay Hus’ sister features on Big Conspiracy

J Hus has kicked off 2020 the right way with the release of his incredible new album.

J Hus is back, but fans think his sister is along for the journey this time!

It's always a little tense waiting for the second album...

Will it be as good? Was the first just a one-off? That's proven to be the case many times, but obviously, most artists overcome and expand on the promise of their debut. We saw it recently with Stormzy's Heavy Is The Head, and now, we've seen it with J Hus.

The 23-year-old rapper British rapper - Momodou Lamin Jallow - began to attract significant attention back in 2015 with the release of his song 'Dem Boy Paigon', and the release of his debut album Common Sense in 2017 confirmed him as a talent to treasure.

The masses have been listening to highlights like 'Did You See' ever since, but in January 2020, he's finally come back with his sophomore effort.

A REAL HERO: Who is Alfred Mendes?

Big Conspiracy introduces iceè tgm

The new album from J Hus - titled Big Conspiracy - has gone down an absolute storm with fans so far, but the majority of talk centres upon the first two tracks.

Both the title track 'Big Conspiracy' and 'Helicopter' feature an artist called iceè tgm and her voice is pretty damn incredible. The chemistry she has with Momodou on the tracks is something else - they both bounce off and compliment each other perfectly.

Listeners were pretty surprised: "Who is this!?" you may have asked in awe. Well, the fans seem to think that it's his sister!

THIS MEANS WAR! Wiley vs Stormzy explained

Fans think iceè tgm is J Hus' sister!

This speculation stems from a tweet from British rapper Keys the Prince, who posted a video (top tweet) from her Instagram of her performing with the caption: "J Hus sister can rap too!!! Like rap rap!!! It’s long for the game! iceè tgm."

It's uncertain whether this is 100% true or not, but we imagine it will be revealed pretty soon. After icee's amazing turn on the first two cuts on the record, there's certainly demand for some material.

At the moment though, she's an unknown artist who has scored a strong and promising collaboration with one of the best in the game right now.

Check out a selection of tweets:

THIS IS HOW I WIN! Uncut Gems ending explained

J Hus sister can rap too!!! Like rap rap!!! It’s long for the game! iceè tgm pic.twitter.com/RkWyEK9shT — KTP (@KeysThePrince) January 24, 2020

J Hus and his sister on Helicopter >>>>> — MD (@flyboymags) January 24, 2020

J hus sister is slapping on helicopter — tia rae (@TiaToldYouSo) January 24, 2020

J hus’s sister is cold on the first Two tunes — Eddie Uchiha ⁶ (@manlike_e) January 24, 2020

@Jhus sisters vibe was mentalimagine if they released a joint project. She needs to start music ASAP — MilitérianRique (@RealTarique01) January 24, 2020

Follow iceè tgm on Instagram!

You can find icee tgm on Instagram at @icee.tgm; she currently has over 700 followers.

There are actually quite a few posts on there featuring her rapping, and one has captured attention for the caption...

In a post from January, we see her rapping and one of the hashtags is "#blackgirlmagic". Now, when we think of rappers and magic, J Hus certainly comes to mind, as he's actually stirred controversy in the past for referencing black magic.

Sure, it doesn't confirm anything, but we can see why it's piqued intrigue.

In other news, is Uncut Gems based on a true story?