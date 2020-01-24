In-demand player reportedly decides his future amid Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle speculation

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Krzysztof Piatek.

According to Milanlive.it, Krzysztof Piatek has decided to stay at AC Milan and has rejected offers from clubs in the Premier League, meaning that Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle United all will miss out.

It has been reported that Piatek has accepted that he will play second fiddle to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and will stay at Milan until the summer of 2020.

The Birmingham Mail has reported that Villa, Tottenham, Newcastle, West Ham United and Manchester United all are interested in securing the services of the 24-year-old Poland international this month.

Sensible decision?

Piatek joined Milan only in the summer of 2019, and it is too early for him to give up on playing for the Rossoneri in the long run.

True, Ibrahimovic will be the first-choice striker at Milan, but he could suffer a dip in form or could get injured, and Piatek will get chances if that happens.

According to WhoScored, the Polish striker has made 14 starts and four substitute appearances in Serie A for Milan so far this season, scoring four goals in the process.