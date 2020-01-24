'Have an agreement': Manager comments suggest Forest transfer is one step closer

Championship challengers Nottingham Forest are set to strengthen Sabri Lamouchi's squad by raiding La Liga giants Barcelona for Marcus McGuane.

Nottingham Forest still have a hurdle or two to overcome as they look to secure the signature of Barcelona midfielder Marcus McGuane, according to Haarlems Dagblad, though Telstar have admitted that their highly-rated loanee has agreed a move to the City Ground.

At the age of just 20, a Greenwich-born wonderkid has already had a career to remember.

McGuane has captained Arsenal’s U18s, earned 20 caps for England at youth level and then became the first Englishman to wear the famous red and blue stripes of Barcelona since a certain Gary Lineker.

Now, after almost two years of invaluable education in Barca’s famed La Masia academy, McGuane appears to be on his way back to England with two-time European champions Nottingham Forest hoping to wrap up a deal.

Noorhollands Dagblad reported this time last week that an agreement had been reached between Forest and Barcelona over the January transfer – not a sentence many expected to read this month.

But nothing is signed, sealed and delivered just yet. The England U20 international, who is set to see his loan spell at Dutch outfit Telstar cut short ahead of a switch to Nottinghamshire, faces an anxious wait, it seems.

“Nottingham Forest and Telstar have an agreement about the purchase of the lease,” Telstar coach Andries Joncker, who worked with McGuane at Arsenal, has admitted.

“However, it now appears that FC Barcelona must also make agreements about the transfer with Forest. It is very simple: it is only final when the signatures have been made. That has not happened yet.”

Interestingly, McGuane was spotted at the City Ground in midweek as Forest threw away two valuable points at home to Reading. It appears that only some pesky red tape is holding up this deal.