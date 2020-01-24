Grantchester season 5 episode 3 cast: Meet new additions Ross Boatman and Paula Wilcox

Grantchester is back on our screens tonight for the third episode in the new series.

Murder mystery series have always been some of the most popular things on TV.

The fascinating plot lines and trying to piece together the case have always made for some intriguing viewing.

In January 2020, murder mystery fans have been treated to not only the return of Death in Paradise on BBC One but also ITV's Grantchester which is back for its fifth series this year.

After the new series arrived on January 10th, we've now reached the third episode in the new series but who's set to appear in this week's episode?

GRANTCHESTER: Jemma Redgrave hailed as season 5 highlight

The story of episode 3

Love is in the air as we start episode 3 as we join Will and journalist Ellie on their first date, a trip to the flicks.

However, their date is cut short when a brutal murder takes place in that very cinema.

Geordie is quickly called to the scene and a huge can of worms is opened with links to film stars, Cambridge's own Marilyn Monroe and the Asian subcontinent all making themselves known throughout the episode.

Who's in the cast?

While Grantchester's episodes focus on a main cast with new guest stars appearing in each new episode, ITV have only announced the central cast this series with new guest stars only being revealed as the episode airs.

Robson Green as Geordie Keating

Tom Brittney as Will Davenport

Al Weaver as Leonard Finch

Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs Chapman

Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating

Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman

Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe

Lauren Carse as Ellie Harding

Jemma Redgrave as Amelia Davenport

Ross Boatman as Vic

Paula Wilcox as Diana

Get to know the new faces

While we won't know the guest stars until the episode airs, we do know some of the new additions to the main cast for series 5 itself.

Lauren Carse - Arguably the biggest new addition for season 5 of Grantchester is Lauren Carse as Ellie Harding, a journalist who sensationalises the murders in the series and a new love interest for Will Davenport. Fans will best recognise the actress from previous roles in Doctors, Dark Money and The Mallorca Files.

Ross Boatman - Ross Boatman takes on the minor role of Vic Morgan in the new series. As well as being an actor with appearances in London's Burning, The Bill and Mum to his name, Ross Boatman is also a professional poker player with winnings estimated to exceed $1.4 million.

Paula Wilcox - And finally we have Paula Wilcox who arrives in series 5 as Diana. The 70-year-old actress has had an illustrious career to date with appearances in Man About the House, The Lovers!, Boomers and Mount Pleasant among her career highlights.

Grantchester series 5 episode 3 is set to air at 9pm on Friday, January 24th on ITV.