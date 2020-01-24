Get Catfish and the Bottlemen Clapham Common tickets here - price, date, support acts!

Catch Van McCann and co on stage in 2020!

Catfish and the Bottlemen are headed for Clapham Common and here's how to get tickets...

What a band!

There were so many great indie acts that struck big in the 2010s, but few managed to achieve the sheer popularity of Catfish and the Bottlemen.

They actually formed in North Wales way back in 2007, but it was their debut studio album - 2014's The Balcony - which saw them become a phenomenon. It featured such smash hits as ' Kathleen' and 'Cocoon', which have played endlessly in every indie-rock club ever since.

Now, they have three albums under their belts, with 2016's The Ride and 2019's The Balance proving they were far from one-album wonders. Their glowing reputation is also the result of consistently impressive live performances, and this year, you'll have a chance to catch them hit the stage, whether it's for the first time of the tenth!

A REAL HERO: Who is Alfred Mendes?

Van McCann from the band Catfish & The Bottlemen performs at Splendour In The Grass 2019 on July 19, 2019 in Byron Bay, Australia.

Catfish and the Bottlemen Clapham Common tickets

You can get tickets to Catfish and the Bottlemen's Clapham Common gig here through See Tickets.

The event takes place on Friday, May 15th 2020 and doors are at 6:00 pm. Tickets cost £44.00 (not including additional fees) and a maximum of six can be purchased.

The transaction fee is £3.75 for standard delivery. So, you're looking at just under £50 - you won't want to miss out!

THIS MEANS WAR! Wiley vs Stormzy explained

See Tickets issue a warning!

On the site, they warn ticket buyers: "THE NAME OF THE LEAD BOOKER WILL BE PRINTED ON ALL TICKETS THEY PURCHASE. THIS PERSON MUST BE IN ATTENDANCE AT THE CONCERT..."

Continued: "The name cannot be changed once the purchase has been made. When the lead booker attends the show they will be asked to present matching PHOTO ID to gain entry to the venue. IF THE ID DOES NOT MATCH ENTRY WILL BE REFUSED. The ticket purchaser must enter the concert accompanied by their guest. Guests will not be allowed entry without the lead booker present and ID matching the name on the tickets."

So, keep this in mind!

THIS IS HOW I WIN! Uncut Gems ending explained

British indie rock band Catfish And The Bottlemen perform at Citadel Festival at Gunnersbury Park in London on July 14, 2019. The band consists of Van McCann, Benji Blakeway, Robert "...

Who is supporting?

On the night, both Sports Team and YONAKA will play as supporting acts.

If you haven't already, they're definitely worth checking out. YONAKA recently featured on the recent Bring Me the Horizon EP, so you may have heard them there too.

It's sure to be a terrific night.

In other news, is Uncut Gems based on a true story?