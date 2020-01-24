Report: International defender on Everton radar makes decision on future

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have been linked with a January move for the 71-cap defender.

An international player linked with Everton who is currently out of favour at his club could be on the move in the coming days.

The Toffees are one of the clubs said to be interested in AC Milan left-back Ricardo Rodriguez, who has won 71 caps for Switzerland.

The 27-year-old earned himself a £13.5million move from Wolfsburg, where he was thoroughly impressive, to the San Siro in the summer of 2017.

However, Rodriguez has never really lived up to expectations at Milan, and although he has made 93 appearances, just five have come this season (Transfermarkt).

Swiss outlet Blick reported in October that Everton were interested in the defender, potentially lined up to replace Leighton Baines and provide competition for Lucas Digne at Goodison Park.

A report from Calciomercato, meanwhile, claimed that Rodriguez would be available for a mere £8.5million, but the latest speculation around the player centres around a potential move to Fenerbahce.

The Daily Mail has claimed that Milan are set to sell Rodriguez to the Turkish giants as they source a replacement - coincidentally, a former Everton player in Antonee Robinson, sold by the Toffees to Wigan Athletic.

Turkish outlet Hurriyet, meanwhile, claims that Rodriguez has given Fenerbahce "until Friday" to find a breakthrough, and amid talks between the three parties (Fenerbahce, Milan, and player plus agent), his "route is expected to be clear in a few days".