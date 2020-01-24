Quick links

Report: 'Technically gifted' £30m-rated ace on Everton radar makes decision on future

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton were reportedly hoping to bring the player to Goodison Park this month.

A player linked with Carlo Ancelotti's Everton has reportedly made a decision on his future.

According to a report in Calciomercato from earlier this week, the Toffees were said to be preparing a £30million bid for Juventus midfielder Emre Can.

 

 

The report claimed that new Everton head coach Ancelotti had switched attention from Adrien Rabiot to his fellow Juve midfielder, who is out of favour in Turin.

Didi Hamann previously described his compatriot as "a very technically gifted player, a very good passer of the ball with very good vision", as per the Liverpool website.

Though Can was reportedly unsure about a switch to one of Liverpool's main rivals, he was believed to be warming to a Goodison Park move, with interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund seemingly not having come to fruition.

However, a Football Italia report from Thursday night claims not only that Dortmund are still in the race, but that Can has said yes to a move back to Germany with the Schwarzgelben.

The report claims that Dortmund have made an offer of €20million (around £17million) with their offer to Juve, who in turn are holding out for €25million (around £21million).

Can’s contract at the Allianz Stadium expires in the summer of 2022 and he has played 45 games for the Bianconeri since he joined on a free transfer from Liverpool in 2018.

