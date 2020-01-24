Quick links

Manager says reported Tottenham and Everton targets will cost 'unbelievable' money

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton reportedly want to raid Chris Wilder's Sheffield United for John Egan and Jack O'Connell.

Chris Wilder has warned Everton and Tottenham Hotspur that it will take ‘unbelievable bids’ to tempt Sheffield United into selling John Egan and Jack O’Connell, speaking to the Sun (24 January, page 57).

It is hard to believe that Egan and O’Connell have never played Premier League football before. Alongside John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Enda Stevens and co, the two Blades defenders have been a revelation in their top flight debuts with only one team in the division conceding fewer goals than the Steel City giants.

The biggest test might be yet to come, however, with some of Wilder’s star players attracting interest from elsewhere.

 

Tottenham want O’Connell, a commanding, ball-playing left-footed centre-half who looks a ready-made replacement for Jan Vertonghen (the Mirror, 19 January, page 49).

Republic of Ireland international Egan, meanwhile, is on Everton’s radar with The Toffees lacking a stopper with the reliability and leadership skills to step into Phil Jagielka’s shoes (The Mirror, 17 November, page 67).

But Wilder has warned any potential suitors that no one will be leaving Bramall Lane on the cheap.

“They are under contract,” Wilder said of Egan and O’Connell, who are both valued at £30 million. “So it would take an unbelievable bid to remove them.”

With all things considered, however, Tottenham and Everton might be tempted to pay that £30 million fee for two players capable of walking straight into the starting XI and solving a problem position.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

