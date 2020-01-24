Reported £6m Aston Villa target dropped to reserves with club desperate to sell

Premier League strugglers Aston Villa need attacking reinforcements and they have reportedly held talks with PSV Eindhoven winger Gaston Pereiro.

Gaston Pereiro has been dropped to PSV's reserves with the Dutch giants desperate to sell the Aston Villa target before the transfer window comes to an end, according to Voetbal Primeur.

The Uruguayan international is one of the most naturally gifted footballers in the Eredivisie and might even end up with the Goal of the Season award thanks to his sublime, Eric Cantona-style chip against Feyenoord in December.

But this all matters little to PSV with Pereiro refusing to extend a contract which is due to expire in July. According to VP, technical director John de Jong is doing his best to find a buyer for the out-of-favour winger as PSV aim to avoid losing one of their star players for free.

Eindhovens Dagblad report that Pereiro, who has hit double figures in each of his four full seasons in the Eredivisie, is available for £6 million.

And, with PSV omitting Pereiro from the matchday squad for Thursday’s 2-0 defeat at Fortuna Sittard in the KNVB Cup, it seems that the skilful South American might have played his final game in red and white.

While PSV were toiling to a shock loss away from home, the 24-year-old was training with the club’s reserves.

Speaking to Sport890 earlier in January, Pereiro confirmed that his agent was conducting talks with Aston Villa. And £6 million would be a small price to pay for a forward who has provided goals and assists at a reliable rate in almost five years at PSV.