Report claims Arsenal is the most likely destination for £60m star

Danny Owen
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar but Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are reportedly leading the race.

Thomas Lemar of France poses with the Champions World Cup trophy after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow,...

Arsenal have emerged as the most likely destination for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar, according to Marca, with Mikel Arteta’s side expected to beat Tottenham and Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Frenchman’s signature.

What is it with big name attackers flopping under Diego Simeone? The Argentine’s relentless intensity isn’t for everyone and, like Jackson Martinez, Raul Jimenez, Alessio Cerci, Lemar has endured the worst spell of his career with Los Colchoneros.

In 46 La Liga matches, the former Monaco star has produced just six goals and assists with Simeone himself admitting that Lemar had not lived up to expectations since his £60 million move.

 

Now, super-agent Jorge Mendes is desperate to take his client out of the firing line and it seems that all roads lead to the Premier League – specifically, Arsenal.

According to Marca, the Emirates is the ‘likely destination’ with The Gunners finally set to get their mitts on a World Cup winner almost three years after that infamous £92 million bid (Sky).

TOPSHOT - France's midfielder Thomas Lemar celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying football match France vs Netherlands at the Stade de France in Saint-...

FootMercato claimed that Arsenal’s North London neighbours Tottenham were also interested in Lemar though a move to Wolves never seemed likely due to the winger’s eye-watering price-tag (WolvesBite).

Their loss, however, looks set to be Arsenal’s gain.

And if Arteta can help Lemar rediscover the golden touch which inspired Monaco to the 2017 Ligue 1 title, Arsenal will finally have a player capable of stepping into Mesut Ozil’s shoes.

Nabil Fekir of Real Betis Balompie runs with the ball as he is put under pressure by Thomas Lemar of Club Atletico de Madrid during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Club...

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

