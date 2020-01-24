Report: Nottingham Forest and Cardiff eyeing bargain move for £500k Championship player

Wigan Athletic could reportedly lose Josh Windass with Championship trio Forest, Bristol City and Cardiff all interested in the Latics star.

The Hull-born dynamo might not have found the net quite so easily as he did north of the border with Rangers but Windass has still stood out amid a rather limited group of players at the DW Stadium.

Four goals in 15 games is hardly a return that has set the world alight but, with a £500,000 price-tag on his head, a number of rival second-tier clubs are apparently tempted to offer the 26-year-old an escape route out of the struggling Latics.

Bristol City’s interest will raise further questions about the future of Josh Brownhill, the influential club captain who continues to be linked with a host of Premier League clubs.

The Bristol Post reported earlier in the week that Brownhill, a target for Leicester, Sheffield United and Burnley, has a £7 million release clause in his contract.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are scouring the market for players capable of easing the goal-scoring burden on top scorer Lewis Grabban. Only two players in Sabri Lamouchi’s squad have scored more than three league goals this season and Windass should offer something different in the centre of the park with his impressive long-range shooting.

"He's a goalscorer, he has good technique, confidence is very high, mistakes don't bother him which is a nice attribute to have,” former Forest boss Mark Warburton told Sky during Windass’ two-year spell at Rangers.

“Physically he's strong, quick and got loads of potential.”

Can a player now approaching the peak of his career fulfil that potential at the City Ground?