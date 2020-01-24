Quick links

Nottingham Forest

Cardiff City

Bristol City

Wigan Athletic

Championship

Report: Nottingham Forest and Cardiff eyeing bargain move for £500k Championship player

Danny Owen
Nottingham Forest fans gesture during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town at City Ground on May 7, 2017 in Nottingham, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wigan Athletic could reportedly lose Josh Windass with Championship trio Forest, Bristol City and Cardiff all interested in the Latics star.

Josh Windass of Wigan Athletic reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park on December 23, 2019 in Blackburn, England.

Josh Windass could be on his way out of struggling Wigan Athletic, according to the Mail, with Championship rivals Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Cardiff City all keen on the midfielder.

The Hull-born dynamo might not have found the net quite so easily as he did north of the border with Rangers but Windass has still stood out amid a rather limited group of players at the DW Stadium.

Four goals in 15 games is hardly a return that has set the world alight but, with a £500,000 price-tag on his head, a number of rival second-tier clubs are apparently tempted to offer the 26-year-old an escape route out of the struggling Latics.

 

Bristol City’s interest will raise further questions about the future of Josh Brownhill, the influential club captain who continues to be linked with a host of Premier League clubs.

The Bristol Post reported earlier in the week that Brownhill, a target for Leicester, Sheffield United and Burnley, has a £7 million release clause in his contract.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are scouring the market for players capable of easing the goal-scoring burden on top scorer Lewis Grabban. Only two players in Sabri Lamouchi’s squad have scored more than three league goals this season and Windass should offer something different in the centre of the park with his impressive long-range shooting.

Josh Windass of Wigan Athletic shoots at goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Aston Villa at DW Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Wigan, England.

"He's a goalscorer, he has good technique, confidence is very high, mistakes don't bother him which is a nice attribute to have,” former Forest boss Mark Warburton told Sky during Windass’ two-year spell at Rangers.

“Physically he's strong, quick and got loads of potential.”

Can a player now approaching the peak of his career fulfil that potential at the City Ground?

Josh Windass of Wigan Athletic during the FA Cup Third Round match between Leicester City and Wigan Athletic at The King Power Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Leicester, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch