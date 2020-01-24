Report: Norwich on verge of signing 22-goal attacker leading his Golden Boot race

Daniel Farke's Premier League strugglers Norwich City will reportedly land Luxembourg international Danel Sinani from Dudelange 91.

Norwich City are looking to conclude another bargain signing with Luxembourg international Danel Sinani closing in on a move to Carrow Road, as reported by Sky Sports.

With funds hardly flying in East Anglia, The Canaries have been forced to box clever in the winter window as they look to pull off a Houdini-esque act of escapology over the next few months.

Lukas Rupp and Ondrej Duda have joined from the Bundesliga for a combined £450,000 with sporting director Stuart Webber once again showing off his eye for a bargain.

And, according to Sky, the former Hoffenheim and Hertha Berlin could be joined in yellow and green by Dudelange talisman Sinani.

A 22-year-old forward, the 2019/20 campaign has been a remarkable one for Sinani. He has produced 21 goals and six assists in all competitions already and currently leads the race for the Golden Boot in the Luxembourg top flight.

Sky don’t make clear how much Norwich are going to pay for Sinani but a player with 21 international caps under his belt already is likely to be yet another cut-price signing straight out of the Webber playbook.

It almost goes without saying that the step up from Luxembourg football to the Premier League is a steep one but those impressive stats should give Norwich supporters hope that Sinani can ease the goal-scoring burden on star man Teemu Pukki.