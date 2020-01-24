Report: Crystal Palace tried to re-sign player they sold for £2.5m

Crystal Palace still need a right-back but Victor Moses isn't returning to the Premier League; the Chelsea man has joined Serie A challengers Inter Milan.

Crystal Palace made a failed attempt to lure Victor Moses back to Selhurst Park before the Chelsea winger joined Inter Milan on loan, according to Sky Sports.

They do say it’s who you know rather than what you know.

And while it would be unfair to suggest that Moses cannot do a job for an Inter side fighting tooth and nail with Juventus for the Serie A title, the versatile right-sider certainly has Antonio Conte to thank to handing him a move that few saw coming.

The Nigerian international produced the best performances of his career under Conte during that 2017 Premier League title-winning campaign at Stamford Bridge. And his suitability for the Italian’s favoured right-wing back role suggests he could slot in easily at the San Siro.

Inter’s gain, however, is Crystal Palace’s loss.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, speaking on Sky Sports, the Eagles contacted Moses in an attempt to scupper his move to Italy at the 11th hour.

The 27-year-old rose through the ranks at Selhurst Park but, after almost a decade at the club, a cash-strapped Palace were forced to sell their prized asset to Wigan Athletic for just £2.5 million in 2010 (Telegraph).

But while the prospect of returning to where it all began must have held some appeal for Moses, even the most hard-nosed Palace fan could not begrudge him a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win silverware with Inter Milan.

For Roy Hodgson, however, this latest disappointment means yet another potential right-back target has slipped through the net.