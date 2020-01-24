Report: Crystal Palace enter talks to sign £20m 17-goal star

Premier League Crystal Palace could reportedly bring Yannick Ferreira Carrasco in from Dalian Yifang.

Crystal Palace have entered talks to sign Belgium international Yannick Ferreira Carrasco on loan from Dalian Yifang, according to Het Laaste Nieuws.

12 months after a versatile wide man threw away his Atletico Madrid career for a spell in China, Carrasco appears to be closing in on a return to Europe.

The former Monaco man got cold feet about his move to Dalian almost as soon as he touched down in the Far East, with Carrasco spend much of the last year trying to engineer an escape route. And it seems that Palace might soon come to his rescue.

Sky broke the news on Thursday that Roy Hodgson’s Eagles have entered negotiations over a man who cost Dalian a cool £20 million. Reports from Belgium have now backed up those claims, though Carrasco’s staggering £180,000-a-week wages could represent a potential stumbling block.

At his best, the 26-year-old is a genuine match-winner who loves to run with the ball at his feet. A regular in the Belgian national team, Carrasco has an eye for goal too, having netted 17 times in 25 Chinese Super League games for Dalian. He is the sort of player who can take the Eagles to another level entirely.

It was Diego Simeone who got the best out of this enigmatic talent in Madrid with the demanding Argentine falling in love with Carrasco’s combination of technique and tenacity.

“Since his arrival at the club it's fair to say he has developed hugely as a player,” Simeone told FourFourTwo. “He has pace and is good when one-on-one and can shoot from distance.”

With Euro 2020 on the horizon, Carrasco will surely welcome the chance to prove himself once again in one of the biggest leagues around.