Report: Celtic scout £9m attacker with 19 goals this season

Ivan Toney is in the form of his life for Peterborough United with Celtic reportedly joining a host of Championship clubs in the race.

Celtic have joined the ever-growing queue of clubs keeping tabs on Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney after scouting the in-form forward on Wednesday night, according to Bristol Live.

And it’s fair to say the one-time Newcastle youngster could hardly have picked a better time to end a mini-goal drought. After missing a host of chances in the weekend’s 1-0 loss at Wimbledon (and then bravely fronting up about his day to forget as a guest on Quest’s EFL show), Toney got himself back on the score sheet with a double in a 4-0 thrashing of Wycombe Wanderers.

According to reports, a scout from Celtic was in attendance at the London Road as the rangy front man took his tally to 19 goals this season.

Championship duo Brentford and Bristol City are interested too, though Posh are understandably desperate to hang onto their star man with promotion on the line. A bid of £9 million, however, could change things.

Such a figure would make Toney the second-most expensive signing in Celtic’s history behind Odsonne Edouard and it would be a surprise if The Hoops were to go all out for Toney now, with the Frenchman set to stay and Patryk Klimala joining from Poland earlier in the month.

But with Edouard’s long-term future likely to be away from Celtic, and with neither Leigh Griffiths or Vakoun Bayo proving themselves to be a reliable back-up option, there will soon be room for a new number nine at Parkhead.

Toney is not the only exciting attacker on the Hoops' radar with recruitment chief Nick Hammond watching Hibernian flyer Martin Boyle in action this week too (Record).