Quick links

Celtic

Peterborough United

Scottish Premiership

League One

Report: Celtic scout £9m attacker with 19 goals this season

Danny Owen
Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic celebrates his team's victory after the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ivan Toney is in the form of his life for Peterborough United with Celtic reportedly joining a host of Championship clubs in the race.

Ivan Toney of Peterborough United celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Oxford United and Peterborough United at Kassam Stadium on February 16,...

Celtic have joined the ever-growing queue of clubs keeping tabs on Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney after scouting the in-form forward on Wednesday night, according to Bristol Live.

And it’s fair to say the one-time Newcastle youngster could hardly have picked a better time to end a mini-goal drought. After missing a host of chances in the weekend’s 1-0 loss at Wimbledon (and then bravely fronting up about his day to forget as a guest on Quest’s EFL show), Toney got himself back on the score sheet with a double in a 4-0 thrashing of Wycombe Wanderers.

Subscribe

 

According to reports, a scout from Celtic was in attendance at the London Road as the rangy front man took his tally to 19 goals this season.

Championship duo Brentford and Bristol City are interested too, though Posh are understandably desperate to hang onto their star man with promotion on the line. A bid of £9 million, however, could change things.

Ivan Toney of Peterborough United scores his team's first goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Burnley FC and Peterborough United at Turf Moor on January 04, 2020 in Burnley,...

Such a figure would make Toney the second-most expensive signing in Celtic’s history behind Odsonne Edouard and it would be a surprise if The Hoops were to go all out for Toney now, with the Frenchman set to stay and Patryk Klimala joining from Poland earlier in the month.

But with Edouard’s long-term future likely to be away from Celtic, and with neither Leigh Griffiths or Vakoun Bayo proving themselves to be a reliable back-up option, there will soon be room for a new number nine at Parkhead.

Toney is not the only exciting attacker on the Hoops' radar with recruitment chief Nick Hammond watching Hibernian flyer Martin Boyle in action this week too (Record).

Peterborough United's Ivan Toney, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough United and Lincoln City at Weston Homes Stadium...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch