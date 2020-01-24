Report: Six-goal Celtic target would cost just £1.5m this month

Neil Lennon's Celtic could reportedly raid rivals Hibernian for winger Martin Boyle after Nick Hammond's Easter Road mission.

Hibernian will not sell star man Martin Boyle for a penny less than £1.5 million, according to the Mail (24 January, page 89) with Celtic interested in bringing the Australia international to Parkhead.

With their dominance of Scottish football on the line, the Hoops are using the final few days of the transfer market to take a close look at players capable of adding extra quality to Neil Lennon’s squad ahead of what is set to be a nail-biting title race.

And Boyle, as he proved on Wednesday night, is a player capable of winning games on his own.

It was his two assists which inspired Hibs to a comeback win against Hamilton Academical and, according to the Record, Celtic’s recruitment chief Nick Hammond was spotted at Easter Road with a jet-heeled winger in his sights.

How much Celtic would be willing to pay for Boyle is anyone’s guess but, according to the Mail, a deal could be agreed if the league leaders meet Hibs’ £1.5 million valuation.

Neil Lennon’s side have already spent over £5 million this month on Patryk Klimala and Ismaila Soro but Boyle, who has six goals and six assists to his name, could be prove to be one of their best bargain signings in some time. The 26-year-old is a genuine game-changer on his day with the raw pace to scare the life out of opposition full-backs.

And he would represent a substantial upgrade on Lewis Morgan, who is set to leave Celtic behind to dart down dark alleys in the MLS instead.