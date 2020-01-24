Manager comments following reports that Forest are in talks with his attacker

Nottingham Forest reportedly want to add Metz's Ligue 1 winger Farid Boulaya to Sabri Lamouchi's Championship chasing squad.

Metz are still ‘counting on’ Farid Boulaya amid claims that Nottingham Forest have entered talks to bring the winger to the City Ground, according to the Luxembourger Wort.

With time ticking down in the January transfer window, Sabri Lamouchi looks set to delve into a familiar market for a couple of valuable new additions.

The former France international has turned Forest into one of the play-off favourites during a superb debut season at the City Ground.

And Lamouchi’s hopes of adding a dash of Garibaldi red to the Premier League would certainly be boosted by the additions of both Boulaya and Nuno da Costa.

According to France Football, Forest have held talks with Strasbourg over a £1.5 million deal for target man Da Costa. Boulaya, meanwhile, is allegedly in negotiations to with his future at Metz very much up in the air.

For now, however, Metz coach Vincent Hognon has no intention of shaking hands and bidding a fond farewell.

"I'm counting on him and I told him,” Hognon said, hinting that Boulaya will start during Saturday evening’s trip to Reims.

A Frenchman renowned for his set-piece delivery and dribbling skills, the 26-year-old has hardly been a regular in Ligue 1 but he was arguably Metz’s star man as they won the second tier title last season with six goals and seven assists to his name.

Interestingly, Boulaya plays in the same right-wing role that fans’ favourite Joe Lolley has made his own over the last 18 months.