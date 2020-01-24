Quick links

Nottingham Forest

Ligue 1

Championship

Manager comments following reports that Forest are in talks with his attacker

Danny Owen
Nottingham Forest fans wait before the English FA Cup third round football match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on January 7, 2018.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nottingham Forest reportedly want to add Metz's Ligue 1 winger Farid Boulaya to Sabri Lamouchi's Championship chasing squad.

Farid Boulaya of FC Metz looks on during the Ligue 1 match between FC Metz and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Saint-Symphorien on August 30, 2019 in Metz, France.

Metz are still ‘counting on’ Farid Boulaya amid claims that Nottingham Forest have entered talks to bring the winger to the City Ground, according to the Luxembourger Wort.

With time ticking down in the January transfer window, Sabri Lamouchi looks set to delve into a familiar market for a couple of valuable new additions.

The former France international has turned Forest into one of the play-off favourites during a superb debut season at the City Ground.

And Lamouchi’s hopes of adding a dash of Garibaldi red to the Premier League would certainly be boosted by the additions of both Boulaya and Nuno da Costa.

 

According to France Football, Forest have held talks with Strasbourg over a £1.5 million deal for target man Da Costa. Boulaya, meanwhile, is allegedly in negotiations to with his future at Metz very much up in the air.

For now, however, Metz coach Vincent Hognon has no intention of shaking hands and bidding a fond farewell.

"I'm counting on him and I told him,” Hognon said, hinting that Boulaya will start during Saturday evening’s trip to Reims.

Farid Boulaya of FC Metz controls the ball during the Ligue 1 match between FC Metz and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Saint-Symphorien on August 30, 2019 in Metz, France.

A Frenchman renowned for his set-piece delivery and dribbling skills, the 26-year-old has hardly been a regular in Ligue 1 but he was arguably Metz’s star man as they won the second tier title last season with six goals and seven assists to his name.

Interestingly, Boulaya plays in the same right-wing role that fans’ favourite Joe Lolley has made his own over the last 18 months.

Joe Lolley (23) of Nottingham Forest with Hayden Coulson (33) of Middlesbrough looking to make a tackle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch