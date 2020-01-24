Quick links

Daniel Agger reacts on Twitter after Liverpool beat Wolves

Daniel Agger of Liverpool battles with Michael Owen of Newcastle during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James Park on December 28, 2008
Liverpool ran out 2-1 winners over Wolves, but they were given a huge test by Nuno's side.

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates in front of the fans after during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on January 23, 2020

Daniel Agger has responded to Liverpool’s win last night by praising Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool ran out 2-1 victors at Molineux, as Jurgen Klopp’s side maintained their unbeaten record.

 

The Reds were given a massive scare by Wolves though, who pushed them all the way.

And Agger was very impressed by the performance that Nuno’s side put in during the contest.

Liverpool had taken the lead against Wolves early on when Jordan Henderson headed home from a corner, and at that point it looked as if Klopp’s men could stroll to success again.

However, Wolves fought back and they were rewarded with an equalising goal through Raul Jimenez.

At that stage Wolves actually looked like the most likely victors, with Adama Traore causing all sorts of problems.

However, as the game wore on, Liverpool showed their winning mentality once again - as Roberto Firmino curled in a wonderful shot to ensure that all three points went back to Merseyside.

