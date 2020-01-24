Cole impressed 29-year-old Liverpool player still improving

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has earned praise from Joe Cole.

The former Liverpool player has been impressed with Henderson and what he brings to the team.

Cole, who now works as a pundit for BT Sport, is also impressed to see that the 29-year-old England international is still improving.

Cole said about Henderson on BT Sport: “He covers the ground, he reads the game well, he sets the press, he is like a brain on the pitch.

“Every manager needs these players who can take care and make sure that everyone of them is pressing.

“The biggest thing that I could say to him is he is 28 and still improving, and that’s a credit to his mentality.”

Stats

Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in the summer of 2011 and has been an important player for manager Jurgen Klopp in recent years.

According to WhoScored, the 29-year-old made 19 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League so far this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Englishman made 21 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the league for the Reds, scoring one goal and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leader for Liverpool

Henderson is a leader on the pitch for Liverpool and is an inspiration to his teammates.

There have been occasions when the England international has struggled to play well, but the 29-year-old has been superb under manager Klopp, and he seems to be enjoying himself at Anfield.