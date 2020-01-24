Quick links

Club reportedly set fee for alleged Aston Villa target, as rival make enquiry

Aston Villa and Manchester United reportedly want Leicester City-owned Islam Slimani.

According to The Daily Mail, Leicester City want £4 million as loan fee for Islam Slimani, amid reported interest from Aston Villa and Manchester United.

The Telegraph has claimed that Villa want to sign Slimani on loan from Premier League rivals Leicester in the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old Algeria international striker is on loan at AS Monaco from the Foxes at the moment.

 

The Daily Mail has now claimed that Premier League giants United have made an enquiry about securing the services of Slimani.

The report has added that Leicester want a loan fee of £4 million for the striker - who has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 13 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Missing out

With United now reportedly interested, it is hard to see Villa get Slimani before the Red Devils.

With the Villans struggling for survival in the Premier League and United aiming to finish in the top four, it is logical to expect the striker to choose the Red Devils over Dean Smith’s side.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

