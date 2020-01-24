Celtic share big news about exciting young talent who Rangers once wanted

Glasgow Rangers were hoping to sign the youngster to the Ibrox academy several years ago, but he went to Celtic - and he's now penned his first professional contract with the Hoops.

A number of Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to congratulate the Hoops academy youngster Adam Brooks for signing his first professional contract with the Parkhead outfit (Celtic official website).

The young striker, who turns 16 next month, has been working his way through the Celtic ranks after the Bhoys saw off competition from Rangers over his signature in 2012.

According to the Daily Record, both Celtic and Rangers were eager to sign the then eight-year-old Brooks due to his goalscoring heroics for Dumbarton United.

Celtic won the race for Brooks and, the following year, the young goal machine helped the Hoops all the way to the final of the Overijse youth football festival (Daily Record).

Fast-forward six years and Brooks is a graduate of the St Ninian's High School programme, training daily with Darren O'Dea's Under-18s, and also recently featured for Tommy McIntyre's reserves (official website).

Last year, Brooks also played for Scotland's Under-16s squad in their Victory Shield games, and with his new contract, his journey as a professional footballer has now begun.

Here is some of the Celtic fan reaction to the exciting and talented young player's new professional contract:

