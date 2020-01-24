'Cannot be true': Some Leeds fans react to reports one Whites player isn't needed, could go

Leeds United gave a new deal to Kun Temenuzhkov as recently as late September.

Leeds United fans are reacting on Twitter to reports Kun Temenuzhkov could be on his way out of Elland Road.

The Yorkshire Evening Post claimed on Friday that Temenuzhkov has been made surplus to requirements at Leeds and appears to be nearing a return to Spain.

The report emerged just hours after the former Barcelona academy player tagged himself at the city's El Prat Airport.

Missing Leeds U23s striker Kun Temenuzhkov appears to have flown to Barcelona last night - is transfer afoot? #lufc pic.twitter.com/mN2BXfLbKt — Footballer Instagram Stories (@BallerStories) January 24, 2020

Temenuzhkov signed a new contract at Leeds in late September, but last appeared for the U23s early the following month.

And his whereabouts have caused concern within the Whites fanbase.

Earlier this week, rumours circulated on Twitter that Temenuzhkov could join Lleida Esportiu of the Spanish third division.

These have yet to be verified, however.

But Temenuzhkov's presence in Barcelona, just a two-hour drive from Lleida, seems to fit.

And his use of a question mark in the following image, posted on his Instagram page late last night (Thursday), appears to suggest that something is afoot.

For some Leeds fans, it is not good news...

Thought he would make the jump this year to first team. Unfortunate. #lufc — Marshmello Bielsa (@LUFCVirginia) January 24, 2020

Ah, shame. Thought he looked a good talent. — primadonna (@SanderAmundsen) January 24, 2020

Very disappointing that. Has there been a bust up or something? — J Che Hall (@jonhall8336) January 24, 2020

This cannot be true ffs LEEDS — sophiewelsh (@SophieWelsh16) January 24, 2020

Massively disappointing news, has looked a class act whenever I've seen him for the U23's... Letting go a few quality youngsters which is surprising.... — john (@LLewellyn2709) January 24, 2020

Could regret that one day. #LUFC — JoshLUFC (@Josh26785310) January 24, 2020

Temenuzhkov, a Bulgaria U21 international, signed for Leeds in the summer of 2017 and made his one and only first-team appearance against Queens Park Rangers in last season's FA Cup third round.