'Cannot be true': Some Leeds fans react to reports one Whites player isn't needed, could go

Aiden Cusick
Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United gave a new deal to Kun Temenuzhkov as recently as late September.

Leeds United's Kun Temenuzhkov competing with Queens Park Rangers' Osman Kakay during the FA Cup Third Round match between Preston North End and Doncaster Rovers at Deepdale on January 6,...

Leeds United fans are reacting on Twitter to reports Kun Temenuzhkov could be on his way out of Elland Road.

The Yorkshire Evening Post claimed on Friday that Temenuzhkov has been made surplus to requirements at Leeds and appears to be nearing a return to Spain.

The report emerged just hours after the former Barcelona academy player tagged himself at the city's El Prat Airport.

Temenuzhkov signed a new contract at Leeds in late September, but last appeared for the U23s early the following month.

And his whereabouts have caused concern within the Whites fanbase.

Earlier this week, rumours circulated on Twitter that Temenuzhkov could join Lleida Esportiu of the Spanish third division.

 

These have yet to be verified, however.

But Temenuzhkov's presence in Barcelona, just a two-hour drive from Lleida, seems to fit.

And his use of a question mark in the following image, posted on his Instagram page late last night (Thursday), appears to suggest that something is afoot.

For some Leeds fans, it is not good news...

Temenuzhkov, a Bulgaria U21 international, signed for Leeds in the summer of 2017 and made his one and only first-team appearance against Queens Park Rangers in last season's FA Cup third round.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

