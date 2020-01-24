Quick links

'Not a fan', 'don't want him': Some fans react to report about £60k-a-week Spurs man

Danny Rose of Spurs in action during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and APOEL Nikosia at Wembley Stadium on December 6, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has given Danny Rose little game time at Spurs in recent weeks.

Danny Rose of Spurs in action during the Premier League match between Watford and Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017 in Watford, England.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has been linked with a move to fellow Premier League side Bournemouth, whose fans have been commenting about the speculation on social media.

According to Sky Sports News, the south coast club has enquired to Spurs about the left-back, along with Watford and Newcastle.

The latter two clubs, however, are apparently more interested in a loan, while Tottenham would prefer a permanent sale or a loan with an obligation to buy in the summer.

 

Six Premier League clubs have been linked with Rose, who has made 16 appearances for Spurs this season but has been in and out of the side of late.

The 29-year-old has featured in just one of Tottenham's last six Premier League matchday squads, starting in the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool, where he got 70 minutes under his belt.

Bournemouth's reported interest in Rose has baffled some Cherries fans, given Sergio Rico has been playing well on the left side of Bournemouth’s defence with Charlie Daniels out for the season and Lloyd Kelly close to returning from an injury.

Here is some of the reaction on social media:

Rose has been with Tottenham since the summer of 2007, when he joined from Leeds United in a £900,000 move, and has played 214 times for Spurs, scoring 10 times and claiming 29 assists, according to Transfermarkt.

He is contracted to Spurs until the summer of 2021 and is reported by Spotrac to be on £60,000 per week.

Danny Rose of England takes a throw-in during the International Friendly match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium on March 27, 2018 in London, England.

