'Not a fan', 'don't want him': Some fans react to report about £60k-a-week Spurs man

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has given Danny Rose little game time at Spurs in recent weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has been linked with a move to fellow Premier League side Bournemouth, whose fans have been commenting about the speculation on social media.

According to Sky Sports News, the south coast club has enquired to Spurs about the left-back, along with Watford and Newcastle.

The latter two clubs, however, are apparently more interested in a loan, while Tottenham would prefer a permanent sale or a loan with an obligation to buy in the summer.

Six Premier League clubs have been linked with Rose, who has made 16 appearances for Spurs this season but has been in and out of the side of late.

The 29-year-old has featured in just one of Tottenham's last six Premier League matchday squads, starting in the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool, where he got 70 minutes under his belt.

Bournemouth's reported interest in Rose has baffled some Cherries fans, given Sergio Rico has been playing well on the left side of Bournemouth’s defence with Charlie Daniels out for the season and Lloyd Kelly close to returning from an injury.

Here is some of the reaction on social media:

Torn over Danny Rose rumours. On one hand, it would be good to have a player of his experience around the place, especially in our current predicament, but worried about the impact it will have on Diego Rico’s confidence, who has been playing well at LB #afcb — Liam Grace (@_LiamGrace) 24 January 2020

I cant really see the logic of Danny Rose on loan. #afcb — RML (@Robmatlee) 24 January 2020

It’s weather Danny Rose will be more up for the relegation fight than wee man? We’d be signing him him to play further forward, not as a replacement for Rico (but could be back up for him) #afcb — BoscombeAlbion (@BoscombeAlbion) 24 January 2020

Don’t want him — Edward Coombs (@eddicoombs67) 24 January 2020

No better than Rico, don’t understand why we’re after him — (@A39696195) 24 January 2020

#Afcb



Danny Rose???



Not sure why we would even need him.



Rico has been playing well and we have Lloyd Kelly back too. — JackDog (@JackDog67) 24 January 2020

Not a fan of Rose, average at best, + big wages a la Defoe & Begovic, sooner go with Rico/Kelly!! — (@afcbbiffer) 24 January 2020

Why Danny Rose? We need defensive cover, yes. But I'd say we need it on the right! Not the left #afcb — Aidan Viney (@afcbaidan_) 24 January 2020

I’m finding it difficult to get excited about this Danny Rose rumour - especially as Rico has done consistently well. Can’t see him doing anything other than being another ‘Clyne’.... #afcb — Tommy Heffernan’s Poodle (@cherryred72) 24 January 2020

Rose has been with Tottenham since the summer of 2007, when he joined from Leeds United in a £900,000 move, and has played 214 times for Spurs, scoring 10 times and claiming 29 assists, according to Transfermarkt.

He is contracted to Spurs until the summer of 2021 and is reported by Spotrac to be on £60,000 per week.