'Ffs', 'no way': Some Arsenal fans react after hearing who's reportedly close to joining

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are reportedly close to sealing a deal - but some of the Gunners faithful aren't impressed.

A number of Arsenal fans have been commenting on Twitter regarding the recent transfer reports claiming the Gunners are frontrunners, and potentially close, for Thomas Lemar's signature.

Arsenal have been linked with the France midfielder since 2017, when he helped Monaco win the Ligue 1 title and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Lemar joined Atletico Madrid a year later in a £60million deal but, as Diego Simeone made clear earlier this month, he has failed to live up to expectations at the Spanish capital club.

"Facts speak better than words. Lemar is an important player who hasn't been able to develop his game. He hasn't been able to live up to expectations,” Simeone told Marca.

The same outlet reported on 22 January that his agent, Jorge Mendes, is busy looking for a move to the Premier League and has had various meetings lined up this week.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested too, according to FootMercato, and Mendes’s good working relationship with Jose Mourinho could have stood the Lilywhites in good stead.

However, Marca has now claimed that Arsenal are the most "likely destination" for the 24-year-old rather than their North London rivals or anyone else.

The report claims that Arsenal are willing to discuss a loan deal with an option to buy, but Atletico are keen to get Lemar off the wage bill and could reach an agreement if Arsenal take on his salary.

A separate report from El Golazo De Gol - as quoted by El Gol Digital - claims a 40million Euro fee (around £33million) has been agreed and a move "could be confirmed very soon".

Here is what some of the Emirates Stadium faithful have made of the speculation:

If we sign Lemar I won't watch another Arsenal game until he's gone. I'd honestly rather Kolasinac on the left ffs. — MR¹⁷ (@king_laca) 23 January 2020

We don’t need Lemar ffs. Sign a DM and a CB and if possible a new LB — BIG_NAME_JAAZY (@lifeofsamjaazy1) 23 January 2020

He's not a defender. — Capercaillie️ (@DeesideCybernat) 23 January 2020

Unless he has suddenly become a world class CB then no thanks! — Bradley Leggett (@bradleyleggett) 24 January 2020

If it is to happen (which I highly doubt), for me, it would have to be a loan with an option to buy. I think his recent form makes splashing 40m too much of a risk. — InsightArsenal. (@Insight_Arsenal) 24 January 2020

No way he was a flop at Athletico — Clifford Leqheku (@Coster_rama) 24 January 2020

CB ffs — Redwhitepapi (@redwhitepapi93) 23 January 2020

Of many areas we need to possibly strengthen this is one that wasn't anywhere near priority. — Robin Hartley (@RobinHartley67) 24 January 2020

He is over rated — Holla Dype ❄️ (@Opeyemmi) 24 January 2020

Bleh, we need defenders ffs @Arsenal — Wazzy_76 (@Waz7611) 24 January 2020

Lemar has made 21 appearances for Atletico this season - 15 in La Liga, six in the Champions League - without a goal or assist to his name (Transfermarkt).