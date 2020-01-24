Quick links

'An amazing team': Reported Klopp target gushes about Liverpool

Adama Traore poses during a portrait session as he is unveiled as a new signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers, at Molineux on August 7, 2018 in Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers put up a strong performance, but were still beaten 2-1 by Liverpool last night.

Reported Liverpool target Adama Traore has raved about Jurgen Klopp’s side after playing against them for Wolves last night.

Wolves were beaten 2-1 at Molineux yesterday, but Traore still impressed and was awarded with the Man of the Match award by BT Sport.

The powerful winger caused Liverpool all sorts of problems, as Andy Robertson really struggled during the contest.

Wolves had chances to end Liverpool’s unbeaten record, but in the end Klopp’s side came through unscathed.

 

And Traore was full of praise for the Reds after the contest.

"We don't forget they are a great team, an amazing team and one of the best - or the best in Europe," the Wolves forward said.

"Congratulations to them, how they are going in the league but we fight. We will fight to the end.”

Traore has actually been linked to Liverpool by 90 minutes and his display against Klopp’s men will surely have made him an even more appealing target.

Traore’s pace and strength proved hugely difficult to defend against, with Liverpool struggling to contain the Wolves wide-man.

If Liverpool were to launch a bid for Traore it is likely that he would cost a huge price, as Wolves will be desperate to keep hold of the former Barcelona man now.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

