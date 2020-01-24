'An amazing team': Reported Klopp target gushes about Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers put up a strong performance, but were still beaten 2-1 by Liverpool last night.

Reported Liverpool target Adama Traore has raved about Jurgen Klopp’s side after playing against them for Wolves last night.

Wolves were beaten 2-1 at Molineux yesterday, but Traore still impressed and was awarded with the Man of the Match award by BT Sport.

The powerful winger caused Liverpool all sorts of problems, as Andy Robertson really struggled during the contest.

Wolves had chances to end Liverpool’s unbeaten record, but in the end Klopp’s side came through unscathed.

And Traore was full of praise for the Reds after the contest.

"We don't forget they are a great team, an amazing team and one of the best - or the best in Europe," the Wolves forward said.

"Congratulations to them, how they are going in the league but we fight. We will fight to the end.”

Traore has actually been linked to Liverpool by 90 minutes and his display against Klopp’s men will surely have made him an even more appealing target.

Traore’s pace and strength proved hugely difficult to defend against, with Liverpool struggling to contain the Wolves wide-man.

If Liverpool were to launch a bid for Traore it is likely that he would cost a huge price, as Wolves will be desperate to keep hold of the former Barcelona man now.