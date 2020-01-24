Quick links

£7m striker denies he feigned injury to engineer move with Leeds and Nottingham Forest reportedly circling

Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City have each been linked with the Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow.

Cauley Woodrow has denied that he feigned an injury to engineer a January transfer, with Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City reportedly interested in signing the Barnsley striker.

The Daily Mirror reported earlier this month that Barnsley had set an asking price of £7 million for Woodrow as Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City circled.

The speculation coincided with the 25-year-old missing four of the Tykes' recent fixtures due to a hamstring strain.

But Woodrow has since returned to a Barnsley side for whom he has scored or created 10 goals in 24 games this season.

 

Speaking via The Yorkshire Post this week, Woodrow insisted: "While I am a Barnsley player, my focus is completely and solely on Barnsley, so I have not had a thought of wanting to leave.

"My injury was an injury and it wasn’t me pretending to be injured in terms of wanting a move. It was literally just an injury and I am focused on helping this team and club stay in this division."

Leeds are in the market for a striker having had Eddie Nketiah recalled by Arsenal at the start of the month.

Nketiah is another player in whom Nottingham Forest and Bristol City were subsequently credited with an interest, before the Gunners chose to keep him.

Forest and City are now being linked with a permanent move for the Burnley striker Nahki Wells, who is currently on loan at Queens Park Rangers.

Leeds have yet to be mentioned as possible Wells suitors, though it is 18 months since the club's last paid-for transfer, discounting temporary and academy recruits.

According to The Sun and The Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds have made loan-to-buy offers for the Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen and Southampton striker Che Adams - another alleged Nottingham Forest target - respectively.

