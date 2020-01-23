‘You confusing man’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to defender’s display against Norwich

Serge Aurier played well for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur against Norwich City.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Serge Aurier against Norwich City.

Aurier was in action for Tottenham in their Premier League game against Norwich at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Ivory Coast international right-back started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Jose Mourinho’s side won 2-1.

The 27-year-old had a very good game, as he created a brilliant chance for Erik Lamela early on, set up Dele Alli for Spurs’ first goal, and was involved in the second goal for Tottenham.

According to WhoScored, the former Paris Saint-Germain right-back took one shot which was not on target, played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 78.1%, took 75 touches, attempted three dribbles, made three tackles and two interceptions, and put in six crosses.

So far this season, the 27-year-old has provided four assists in 19 Premier League games, and has scored one goal and provided two assists in three Champions League matches for Spurs so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham fans were impressed with the display produced by Aurier against Norwich and have praised his improvement under Mourinho on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Serge Aurier looking a lot better in the past couple of games and just better since Mourinho came in. Hope he keeps improving. #THFC #COYS — Jooose Hdz (@BoogerHD) January 22, 2020

Serge Aurier turning into prime Cafu #THFC — Cameron Cruickshank (@CJCruickshank96) January 22, 2020

Serge Aurier you confusing man. Slyly racking up the assists yet at times such a shambles when defending. What do you guys think? #COYS #THFC #TOTNOR — The White Wall (@Glory_THFC) January 22, 2020

aurier is solid man he’s played great today. — adi (@aditya_thfc) January 22, 2020

Absolute monsterclass from Aurier btw — (@thfcAlex13) January 22, 2020

Aurier has been outstanding today — Kaj (@THFC_Kaj) January 22, 2020

Midfield looked weak when winks went off, aurier good again, Los celso very good. — Ant (@PeaheadTHFC) January 22, 2020

Lo Celso and Aurier were brilliant tonight. COYS — S (@TanguyTHFC) January 22, 2020

Lo Celso was brilliant tonight. Needs to be 1st name on the team sheet. But him now and build team around him.

Aurier has also improved.

We are desperate for a focal point up front to win the ball. We must sign a striker this week. #coys #thfc — Ian Ayers (@ayers79) January 22, 2020

Big win today but we still need to Improve because that was a very bad performance. Aurier and Lo celso were leagues ahead of everyone today and clearly Sess isn’t ready for the LB role. — All Out Tottenham (Jack) (@AllOutTHFC) January 22, 2020

Lo Celso MOM for me tonight no question. Although a mention for Aurier, thought he had a good game, he’s improved massively the last few months #thfc — BarksTHFC (@Kevbark3r) January 22, 2020

Lo celso was absolutely phenomenal...class above. Aurier was good. Not much to say bout Eriksen he just needs to get out this club ASAP. Very needed Win. COYSSSS — Oliver (@OliverTHFC1) January 22, 2020