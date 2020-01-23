Quick links

‘You confusing man’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to defender’s display against Norwich

Subhankar Mondal
Todd Cantwell of Norwich City is closed down by Serge Aurier, Eric Dier and Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City...
Serge Aurier played well for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur against Norwich City.

Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur tackles with Gerard Deulofeu of Watford during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road on January 18, 2020 in...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Serge Aurier against Norwich City.

Aurier was in action for Tottenham in their Premier League game against Norwich at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Ivory Coast international right-back started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Jose Mourinho’s side won 2-1.

The 27-year-old had a very good game, as he created a brilliant chance for Erik Lamela early on, set up Dele Alli for Spurs’ first goal, and was involved in the second goal for Tottenham.

 

According to WhoScored, the former Paris Saint-Germain right-back took one shot which was not on target, played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 78.1%, took 75 touches, attempted three dribbles, made three tackles and two interceptions, and put in six crosses.

So far this season, the 27-year-old has provided four assists in 19 Premier League games, and has scored one goal and provided two assists in three Champions League matches for Spurs so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham fans were impressed with the display produced by Aurier against Norwich and have praised his improvement under Mourinho on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur and Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur embrace during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur in action with Todd Cantwell of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

