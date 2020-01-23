Charlie Nicholas admits being surprised by Celtic's duo's comments about Rangers

Celtic are two points ahead of Rangers in the Premiership table.

Charlie Nicholas has admitted that he has been left stunned after hearing Celtic boss Neil Lennon and their captain Scott Brown saying 'we need to learn how to beat Rangers again'.

The Sky Sports pundit questioned whether it was serious and admits to being wowed by that because he feels Celtic 'should be up to speed' at Rangers' transformation.

Subscribe

Prior to the winter break in Scotland, Celtic suffered a damaging defeat at the hands of the Gers, who are two points behind their Old Firm rivals with a game in hand.

Speaking to Soccer Special on Sky Sports News (22/01/2020 at 7:10 pm), ex-Celtic man, Nicholas, urged his former club to get their acts together in regards to knowing what is in front of them now.

"All I have heard Celtic say is, Scott Brown the captain and Neil Lennon, and a few of the other is 'we need to learn how to play against Rangers again'," Nicholas told Sky Sports.

"I thought, 'wow, seriously!'. You should know how to play against Rangers now. You have played them a minimum four times a season, you know how they have transformed and you should be up to speed with all that.

"You cannot all of a sudden say 'we have to change our game to play against Rangers' because it was never the case all these years. That tells you how Gerrard and Rangers are starting to get into their heads and they are starting to ask the questions about them."

Both Celtic and Rangers were in Premiership action last night and they re-started their campaign with wins - Lennon's men beat Kilmarnock on the road, whilst the Gers secured a narrow win over St Mirren at Ibrox.

The games are now going to come thick and fast as slipping up at this stage could prove to be very crucial.

At the weekend, Celtic can extend their lead at the top of the table to five points if they beat Ross County on Saturday, with Rangers playing bottom-of-the-table Hearts on Sunday.