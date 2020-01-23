Quick links

Everton

Premier League

'Would be a dream signing': Everton fans excited by transfer rumour

John Verrall
Allan of Napoli in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and SSC Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 26, 2018 in Milan, Italy.
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has worked with Allan at former club Napoli.

Everton fans generally appear to be excited about links with Allan, which emerged in Gianluca Di Marzio last night.

According to reports in Italy, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is insisting that the club sign Allan this month, as he looks to strengthen his midfield.

 

Everton still have work to do if they are to complete the transfer, as there is rival interest.

But Toffees fans generally believe that the Brazilian would be a great addition to their squad.

Allan would bring experience to Everton’s ranks as well as energy if he was to join.

The 29-year-old also knows Ancelotti well, having worked with him at Napoli.

Everton are yet to make a signing in the January transfer window, but are thought to have funds to spend.

The Toffees could look to add to their midfield ranks, as they have been left short in the position due to injury this term.

