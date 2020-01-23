'Would be a dream signing': Everton fans excited by transfer rumour

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has worked with Allan at former club Napoli.

Everton fans generally appear to be excited about links with Allan, which emerged in Gianluca Di Marzio last night.

According to reports in Italy, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is insisting that the club sign Allan this month, as he looks to strengthen his midfield.

Everton still have work to do if they are to complete the transfer, as there is rival interest.

But Toffees fans generally believe that the Brazilian would be a great addition to their squad.

Give Carlo everything he needs. Couldn’t care if he sold most of these players. Let him build — jamie byrom (@jamie_byrom) January 20, 2020

If we sign Grêmio’s Everton and Napoli’s Allan I would be over the moon this window !! @Everton — Matthew Allcroft (@Mattallcroft83) January 23, 2020

i thought us getting a World Class manager like Ancelotti was impossible but we got him we pulled it off so why can't we Sign Allan from Napoli as well nothing is impossible in football Ancelotti has said that already https://t.co/BUkPxUNL1H — Andrew Vale (@AndyVale27) January 19, 2020

Allan would bring experience to Everton’s ranks as well as energy if he was to join.

The 29-year-old also knows Ancelotti well, having worked with him at Napoli.

Everton are yet to make a signing in the January transfer window, but are thought to have funds to spend.

The Toffees could look to add to their midfield ranks, as they have been left short in the position due to injury this term.