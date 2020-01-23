'Would be a disaster': Some fans react after hearing Celtic want to sign rapid international

Celtic are reportedly keen on Hibernian winger Martin Boyle.

Celtic have already secured two signings this month, having brought in forward Patryk Klimala from Jagiellonia Bialystok and Bnei Yehuda midfielder Ismaila Soro.

The Bhoys are still in the market for more additions though, and with just over a week to go until the transfer window closes, they need to hurry up.

Subscribe

Another winger may yet be on Neil Lennon's radar having allowed Scott Sinclair and Lewis Morgan to leave the club, and a former Lennon favourite could be coming in.

The Scottish Sun report that Celtic's recruitment chief Nick Hammond was in the stands to see Hibernian ace Martin Boyle in action last night, as Hibs beat Hamilton Academical 2-1.

Boyle played a key role in both goals, hitting the post in the build-up to the first goal before crossing for Paul Hanlon to head home the winner.

The 26-year-old speedster always impresses with his pace, and has really produced end product this season with six goals and six assists in all competitions.

Lennon knows the Australian international well having worked with him at Hibernian, and may now look for a reunion at Parkhead before the end of the month.

Hibernian fans have been taking to Twitter to react, suggesting that selling him 'would be a disaster', feeling that he really is the last player Hibs can stand to lose right now.

Some want £5million for the ex-Dundee winger, with others hoping to see Leigh Griffiths and Jonny Hayes arrive from Celtic in the opposite direction.

Would be a disaster, he’s our beat and most effective player. I’d be surprised based on fact we were officially and publicly praising his importance only yesterday. Things change quickly though — DJS62 (@djs62) January 22, 2020

Hopefully not. — Steven (@FamousFive1875) January 17, 2020

Accept it, only if we get Griffiths and Hayes in return — Charlie (@charliebanks97) January 17, 2020

£5m. Not a problem. — David Birnie (@david_birnie) January 23, 2020

No chance were doing business with celtic Unless we are getting something in return. — stephengilmour (@stephengilmour4) January 22, 2020

Be disaster to lose him — Jamesy (@jamesydclark) January 22, 2020

It’s imperative we keep our only bit of pace in the team and add to him - not lose him! — Dean Clements (@DeanDeanoc1988) January 22, 2020

Dont advertise him please, we need him to stay — Jo Parker (@jo31070) January 23, 2020

Defo not we can’t let him go — liam (@liam51270602) January 18, 2020

Best player, struggle to replace — Colin Thompson (@Colin____T) January 22, 2020