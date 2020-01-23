Quick links

'Would be a disaster': Some fans react after hearing Celtic want to sign rapid international

Hibernian fans celebrate a victory after the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hearts and Hibernian at Tynecastle Park on December 26, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Celtic are reportedly keen on Hibernian winger Martin Boyle.

Martin Boyle (C) of Hibernian FC during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hearts and Hibernian at Tynecastle Park on December 26, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Celtic have already secured two signings this month, having brought in forward Patryk Klimala from Jagiellonia Bialystok and Bnei Yehuda midfielder Ismaila Soro.

The Bhoys are still in the market for more additions though, and with just over a week to go until the transfer window closes, they need to hurry up.

Another winger may yet be on Neil Lennon's radar having allowed Scott Sinclair and Lewis Morgan to leave the club, and a former Lennon favourite could be coming in.

 

The Scottish Sun report that Celtic's recruitment chief Nick Hammond was in the stands to see Hibernian ace Martin Boyle in action last night, as Hibs beat Hamilton Academical 2-1.

Boyle played a key role in both goals, hitting the post in the build-up to the first goal before crossing for Paul Hanlon to head home the winner.

The 26-year-old speedster always impresses with his pace, and has really produced end product this season with six goals and six assists in all competitions.

Martin Boyle of Australia and Salem Al-Ajalin of Jordan fight for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification match between...

Lennon knows the Australian international well having worked with him at Hibernian, and may now look for a reunion at Parkhead before the end of the month.

Hibernian fans have been taking to Twitter to react, suggesting that selling him 'would be a disaster', feeling that he really is the last player Hibs can stand to lose right now.

Some want £5million for the ex-Dundee winger, with others hoping to see Leigh Griffiths and Jonny Hayes arrive from Celtic in the opposite direction.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

