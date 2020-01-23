Why isn’t Agent Smith (actor) in The Matrix 4? Hugo Weaving drops a bombshell!

We suspect Mr. Anderson will be pleased about this one.

Fans are wondering why Agent Smith isn't in The Matrix 4 after hearing the unfortunate news.

When talking about the greatest sci-fi movies of all time, you'd better be sure to mention the Wachowskis' 1999 game-changing masterpiece.

The film opened up so many cinematic possibilities, in terms of storytelling, stunts and special effects. It's practically bursting with iconic moments and would prove to be one of the most iconic films of the nineties alongside Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction and Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas.

Sadly, the trilogy would go on to be regarded as somewhat of a disappointment, with sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions - both released in 2003 - boasting spectacle but little in the way of ideas, something the original had in spades.

Nevertheless, the first instalment is still considered a modern classic and the protagonists it introduced have cemented themselves in the realm of all-time great movie characters. As for memorable villains, who could ever forget Agent Smith?

Hugo Weaving did a perfect job portraying a sentient program of the Matrix tasked with destroying Zion and preventing human escape from the titular simulation.

Why isn’t Agent Smith in The Matrix 4?

As highlighted by IndieWire, Hugo Weaving will be absent from The Matrix 4 due to scheduling conflicts.

While speaking with Time Out London, he said that he was already scheduled for his theatre performance of The Visit, meaning he simply couldn't take the time to hop aboard the franchise once again.

He explained: "It’s unfortunate but actually I had this offer [for The Visit] and then the offer came from The Matrix, so I knew it was happening but I didn’t have dates..."

Continuing on: "I thought [I] could do both and it took eight weeks to work out that the dates would work – I held off on accepting [a role in The Visit during that time]. I was in touch with Lana Wachowski, but in the end, she decided that the dates weren’t going to work. So we’d sorted the dates and then she sort of changed her mind. They’re pushing on ahead without me.”

Many will agree that you have no Agent Smith without Hugo Weaving. However, hearing that they're going ahead without his involvement, perhaps they're considering keeping the character with another actor tackling it. Honestly, we just can't imagine it though... there would be uproar.

Fans react to the news

Of course, the fans aren't exactly thrilled by news of Hugo's absence from the sequel.

They've taken to Twitter to respond with thoughts and memes - as you do! Check out a selection of tweets below:

NEWS OUTLET: Hugo Weaving has decided not to return as Agent Smith in THE MATRIX 4



ME: pic.twitter.com/q2X0csD8Hb — crpWrites ❄️ (@crpWritescom) January 22, 2020

Hugo Weaving will not be reprising his role in MATRIX 4 due to scheduling conflicts.



Amazon's billion-dollar LOTR series is shooting at the same time.



These things may not be related — TheOneRing.net (@theoneringnet) January 21, 2020

As Smith won’t be in Matrix 4, let us remember Hugo Weaving’s finest acting moment in the original Trilogy. pic.twitter.com/ljQNtDSmR2 — The Nerd in the Nutshell (@nerdinnutshell) January 22, 2020

Sad to hear that Hugo Weaving (Agent Smith) will not be in Matrix 4 because of scheduling conflicts. It kinda sucks because he was a big part of the trilogy as the main villain. Hopefully, they can find a way to include him in the next two films after this one. #TheMatrix4 pic.twitter.com/IgrvV5xsqI — Ezra (@Pathogrim) January 23, 2020

Ok so Hugo Weaving is not coming back for The Matrix 4. I don't care about seeing it now. — Colton Wood (@ColtronFilms) January 21, 2020

The Matrix 4 still has us hopeful

It's still looking good though!

At the helm, we have Lana Wachowski who helmed the rest of the efforts alongside her sister Lilly. Then, the earlier source [IndieWire] also confirms that Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity) are reprising their central roles.

Just to see them back as these beloved characters is enough to sell most.

It's all very mysterious at the moment - we'll just have to wait and see what direction Lana takes this!

