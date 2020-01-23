Who is Jeremiah Asiamah? The new voice of BBC Radio 1Xtra's Friday night slot!

Fans of DJ Charlesy may be disappointed, but there's no need to panic.

Things are shaking up at BBC Radio 1Xtra, but who is Jeremiah Asiamah?

Sure, music has never been easier to listen to, but you seriously can't beat the lively atmosphere of radio sometimes!

There are some great stations out there, but one of the best is arguably BBC Radio 1Xtra, or just 1Xtra, rather. They play a range of brilliant contemporary urban, hip-hop, rap, drum and bass, grime, dancehall and much more. They're always able to showcase some of the biggest and best rising talents from a variety of scenes.

The station has been going strong since the summer of 2002, but you could say it has been at its very best in recent years.

However, the BBC notes that DJ Charlesy is departing from his slot in wake of the decision to move abroad. Fortunately for us, they've scored a stellar replacement...

Jeremiah Asiamah replaces DJ Charlesy

The source confirms that DJ Charlesy will be passing the torch onto Jeremiah Asiamah as soon as he delivers his final Friday night show (from 7 - 9 pm) on Friday, February 7th 2020.

It's also worth noting that they say he "...will remain a key part of the 1Xtra family."

Speaking with the BBC, he expressed: "The last two years on 1Xtra have easily been the best two years of my life. I’m sad to be leaving but would never have left if Jeremiah Asiamah wasn’t the person taking over on Fridays. Jerry is someone who 100% deserves to have a regular show on 1Xtra! I know he will smash it! I’m not counting this as the end of me and 1Xtra, I’ll definitely be back!”

Despite the nice sentiment, it still means no DJ Charlesy right now! We knew he would leave us in capable hands though, and Jeremiah's first show will go out on Friday, February 14th. The previous DJ made it an even more prestigious slot, so let's get to know the new voice of it!

Who is Jeremiah Asiamah?

The BBC writes that he joined 1Xtra all the way back in 2017, so he's certainly no stranger!

He worked with Snoochie Shy and Kenny Allstar and has cemented himself as a regular presence within the 1Xtra family, appearing on a bunch of their shows such as the Tell It podcast on BBC Sounds.

This is still a big deal though, considering it's his very first permanent slot, and he's ready to make the most of it: "I feel blessed and excited to get the chance of making Friday nights my own. Showing my love of Dance, Afro and Caribbean-inspired music and simply creating a party vibe on national radio… all I can say is let's go!”

He is also a DJ and has delivered impressive sets at such events as Glastonbury, Annie Mac's Lost and Found Festival and Notting Hill Carnival.

@JeremiahAsiamah is to become the new host our Friday night show 7–9pm



He currently has over 6,000 followers and in a recent post regarding the good news, he wrote: "I started this Journey 6 years ago, So Grateful Thank you Jesus... Friday Nights 7-9 PM on @1Xtra with Jeremiah Asiamah is Happening!!!! Thank you to everyone that’s believed in me from the start and thank you to my brother @djcharlesy."

So many fans have offered their congratulations in the comments.

We look forward to embarking on the musical journey he has in store!

