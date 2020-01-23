Where was The Serpent filmed? BBC One and Netflix drama tackles the chase of Charles Sobhraj

This is shaping up to be one of the most exciting shows of the year.

We're certainly intrigued, but where was The Serpent filmed?

We have some incredibly promising screen entertainment on the way in 2020!

In terms of cinema, audiences are counting down the days until blockbusters like Daniel Craig's fourth Bond outing No Time to Die, the MCU's Black Widow and Christopher Nolan's mind-bending Tenet.

However, if last year proved anything, it's that TV really does keep getting better and better. We may have bid farewell to ambitious titles like Game of Thrones, but gems like Chernobyl assured us that there will always be new shows to captivate.

One of the most exciting on the horizon is The Serpent, which the Radio Times highlights is a joint production between BBC One and Netflix. Inspired by real events, Richard Warlow and Toby Finlay's (Ripper Street) mini-series tackles a French serial killer - Charles Sobhraj - who was captured in the seventies.

Where was The Serpent filmed?

Last year, KFTV wrote that The Serpent was set to film on location in Thailand for roughly four months.

They include that shooting was due to take place from late August 2019. It's a great location to film, as the same source also acknowledges that it offers a base 15% filming incentive for productions hiring key Thai crew and promoting the tourism sector - this can also be raised to 20%.

The Serpent chronicles Sobhraj (played by Tahar Rahim) as he is suspected of murdering numerous travellers in Asia.

It will also involve a diplomat from the Dutch Embassy in Bangkok who becomes entangled in the case.

Guess now when the main cast has been announced i can finally share exciting news.



Catch me in the role on this exciting BBC/Netflix series called The Serpent :) coming soon. Was an amazing... https://t.co/RKbiLHUOgY — Katrina Grey (@katrina_grey) January 17, 2020

The Serpent cast

Check out key cast members below:

- Tahar Rahim (The Looming Tower) as Sobhraj

- Jenna Coleman (Victoria) as Marie-Andrée Leclerc

- Billy Howle (On Chesil Beach) as Herman Knippenberg

- Ellie Bamber (The Trial of Christine Keeler) as Angela

- Pravessh Rana (Radhe) as Thapa

For the full cast list so far, be sure to head over to IMDb.

Tahar should be nothing short of phenomenal in the role. The 38-year-old French actor has turned in great performances in the 2007 horror movie Inside (he played the policeman) and the 2009 prison-drama A Prophet (Malik), just to name a couple.

Actor Tahar Rahim wears a pink pullover, outside Hermes, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring

When is The Serpent airing?

An air date for The Serpent is yet to be confirmed, but the Radio Times does note that it will be in 2020.

It will be comprised of six episodes, and similarly to this year's Dracula mini-series, perhaps we'll see it air on BBC One before it is made available to stream altogether on Netflix.

We'll be sure to keep our eyes peeled. Let's hope a trailer arrives soon!

