'What's the point': Some West Ham fans react to transfer report about powerhouse

West Ham United are hovering above the Premier League's relegation zone and need to add some fresh quality to their squad this month.

West Ham United fans have provided a mixed reaction to reports that they want to sign Steven Nzonzi this month.

French outlet RMC Sport have previously claimed that West Ham have made a 'good offer' to sign Nzonzi, who is currently on the books of Italian giants Roma.

Nzonzi is currently out on-loan at Turkish side, Galatasaray, but things aren't seemingly going well for the midfielder.

Whilst a selection of the West Ham faithful are unsure whether their club should push for his services, his former manager, Sam Allardyce, was recently raving about him.

Speaking to TalkSport earlier this month, Allardyce stated that Nzonzi has 'so much talent', as he backed the midfield powerhouse to make a return to England's top-flight amid the rumours.

It isn't a surprise that sections of the Hammers faithful aren't too keen on the Frenchman because he is on the other side of 30 and he is seemingly past his best.

Added with that, things aren't exactly rosy in the garden between the West Ham owners and their fans given their performances this season and in recent seasons.

There is perhaps this fear that the East London club are once again going down the road of signing players on the cheap, who are using their club as a 'retirement home'.

This is a very dangerous period for those associated with the Hammers because it fresh faces don't walk through the doors of the London Stadium then their chances of relegation will increase.

Nonetheless, here is a selection of West Ham fans reacting to the Nzonzi rumours:

Good addition despite the age, but there’s better out there — paul (@paul1985x) January 22, 2020

Experience of the league and not over the hill. No issues if just a 6month loan — Niall Tasker (@tiskyboo) January 22, 2020

He’s better than Sanchez & Noble, but I’d much rather go for Sangaré or Kessie but worst case I’d take him...

We definitely shouldn’t look to sign him though, he’s too old & on too high wages! — Steven McCarthy ? (@StevenMcCarthy9) January 22, 2020

Available on Loan explains our interest in a player not wanted by his current club. So much for not wanting other clubs cast offs I actually feel sorry for Moyes. If the club gets relegated then he will be the scapegoat. Yet the real reason for failure are the owners. — William Field (@wilfield71) January 21, 2020

Another old player joining the retirement club — hammerhead (@larryberyl) January 21, 2020

OMG nooooo — Gill Berry (@GB_Hammer) January 21, 2020

This would be a good signing imo. — Chris Burrell (@deanashtonsfoot) January 21, 2020

West Ham signing 31 year old Nzonzi, I mean what is the point anymore — (@Callumfitzer_) January 22, 2020