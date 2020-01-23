Quick links

'What's the point': Some West Ham fans react to transfer report about powerhouse

Amir Mir
David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United reacts during the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at The King Power Stadium on January 22, 2020 in Leicester, United...
West Ham United are hovering above the Premier League's relegation zone and need to add some fresh quality to their squad this month.

Steven Nzonzi of Galatasaray warms up before the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Galatasaray SK at Parc des Princes stadium on December 11, 2019,...

West Ham United fans have provided a mixed reaction to reports that they want to sign Steven Nzonzi this month. 

French outlet RMC Sport have previously claimed that West Ham have made a 'good offer' to sign Nzonzi, who is currently on the books of Italian giants Roma. 

 

Nzonzi is currently out on-loan at Turkish side, Galatasaray, but things aren't seemingly going well for the midfielder.

Whilst a selection of the West Ham faithful are unsure whether their club should push for his services, his former manager, Sam Allardyce, was recently raving about him.

Speaking to TalkSport earlier this month, Allardyce stated that Nzonzi has 'so much talent', as he backed the midfield powerhouse to make a return to England's top-flight amid the rumours. 

Steven Nzonzi of Galatasaray AS during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Paris St Germain and Galatasaray AS at at the Parc des Princes on December 11, 2019 in Paris, France

It isn't a surprise that sections of the Hammers faithful aren't too keen on the Frenchman because he is on the other side of 30 and he is seemingly past his best. 

Added with that, things aren't exactly rosy in the garden between the West Ham owners and their fans given their performances this season and in recent seasons. 

There is perhaps this fear that the East London club are once again going down the road of signing players on the cheap, who are using their club as a 'retirement home'. 

This is a very dangerous period for those associated with the Hammers because it fresh faces don't walk through the doors of the London Stadium then their chances of relegation will increase. 

Nonetheless, here is a selection of West Ham fans reacting to the Nzonzi rumours: 

