What is the No I Know TikTok song? Freddie Dredd has another viral hit

There are some TikTok users who naturally set the trends. There are also some musical artists who's music just lends itself to these trends. Freddie Dredd is one of them.

Freddie Dredd's most recent track is the latest TikTok craze.

The 'No I Know' viral video has become one of the most popular TikTok videos to create this year, and it doesn't look like it's changing anytime soon.

But what is the trend? Where did it come from and which of Freddie's viral songs is it?

What is the 'No I Know' song?

The Freddie Dredd song used in the TikTok trend is called Opaul. It's produced by Ryan C.

The song is a remix of a 1970s Brazilian classic called 'David' by Célia. Although if you listen to the original, it sounds a far cry from the TikTok track.

Check out the original here and Freddie's remix here.

Best 'No I Know' trends on TikTok

There doesn't seem to be a set trend when it comes to the 'No I Know' videos. Some feature TikTok users dancing, some create little skits.

Here are some of our faves of the vids!

These two have it nailed...

@daragrj MY DOG DROPPED EXPRESSION ON BEAT W ME LMFAOO WHAT ♬ Freddie Dred Opaul - axel_devine

