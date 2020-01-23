What is Oxycodone? Juice WRLD's cause of death was an accidental overdose

Fans are absolutely heartbroken by the recent news.

Many are wondering what Oxycodone is in the wake of Juice WRLD's cause of death confirmation.

It's never easy when a musician you connect with dies, and Jarad Anthony Higgins connected with a lot of people, to say the least.

Better known by his stage name Juice WRLD, the American rapper amazed listeners with such catchy singles as 'Lucid Dreams' and 'Girls Are the Same', and to little surprise, he swiftly scored record deals with Interscope Records and Lil Bibby's Grade A Productions.

His debut studio album - 2018's Goodbye & Good Riddance - boasted both singles and was certified Platinum by the RIAA, celebrated by both critics and fans. He followed up this success with his sophomore studio effort - Death Race for Love - in 2019.

This would also be the year of his death...

THIS IS HOW I WIN! Uncut Gems ending explained

Rapper Juice Wrld performs at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2018 at Prudential Center on October 28, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey.

Juice WRLD's cause of death confirmed

As noted by The Independent, the musician died of an accidental drug overdose, with the coroner confirming consumption of Oxycodone and codeine.

He died on Sunday, December 8th 2019 at the age of 21.

The source includes that he went into convulsions at Chicago's Midway International Airport. He and others had just arrived on a private plane. Shortly after, he was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for Chicago Police addressed during this time that a bag search led to the discovery of suspected marijuana, prescription cough syrup, firearms and even metal-piercing bullets.

THIS MEANS WAR! Wiley vs Stormzy explained

What is Oxycodone?

As outlined by MedlinePlus, Oxycodone helps to relieve moderate to severe pain.

It belongs to a class of medications called opiate (narcotic) analgesics. After consumed, what it does is it works to alter the way the brain and nervous system responds to pain.

It can come in many forms: liquid solution, concentrated solution, tablet, capsule, extended-release tablet etc.

The site also issues a warning that taking Oxycodone could prove habit-forming and should only ever be taken as instructed by a doctor. Additionally, they include: "Oxycodone may cause serious or life-threatening breathing problems, especially during the first 24 to 72 hours of your treatment and any time your dose is increased. Your doctor will monitor you carefully during your treatment."

Addiction Center addresses the street/slang names many have given Oxycodone, which are oxy (most common), OC’s, oxycet, oxycotton, hillbilly heroin, berries, killers, percs and roxi’s.

REAL HERO: Who is Alfred Mendes?

A 5ml dose of liquid oxycodone, an opioid pain relief medication, sits on a table in Washington, DC March 29, 2019. - Oxycodone may be habit-forming and should be used exactly as directed....

A message from Juice WRLD's family and friends

In the wake of the news, a post on Juice WRLD's official Instagram from family and friends has surfaced.

Posted on Thursday, January 23rd, it reads: "From the bottom of our hearts we want to thank each and every one of you for your undivided adoration and love for Juice. You guys meant the entire world to Juice and by listening to his music, watching his videos and sharing your stories about him, you are keeping his memory alive forever."

It continues: "We plan to honour Juice's talents, his spirt, and the love he felt for his fans by sharing unreleased music and other projects that he was passionately in the process of developing. There will be a public tribute in Chicago, details will be shared soon. Love Juice's Family and team at Grade A."

In other news, is Uncut Gems based on a true story?