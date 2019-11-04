Is Showbox working now? Still no developments in 2020

If you're experiencing issues with Showbox, you're not the only one.

Despite the likes of Netflix and Now TV providing audiences with the chance to stream their favourite shows and movies cheaply and legally, apps like Showbox continue to blight the entertainment industry with their wide public use.

Viewers can't exactly download the app like they would a normal one. Why? Because it offers users pirated content, which also means that it doesn't have an official website.

Issues with the app in November 2019 have hinted that Showbox could be under threat from the industry although earlier research suggested that this may not be the case.

What happened to Showbox? 2020 update

Well, nobody knows exactly what has happened to Showbox recently, but many have reported that they've been unable to access the app since November 1st.

As there is no official website, Showbox haven't issued a statement regarding how to fix the issue although they have posted a response to the confusion on Twitter.

In a post, they wrote: "Sorry we do see comments saying the app is not working. We think this is dependant on location, but we should have our servers up everywhere soon! Within the next days!! We apologise our stability is low recently we hope you stay with us."

Additionally, in a tweet posted on Saturday, November 9th 2019, they wrote: "Our servers are still down, this set back hit harder than the dev team expected and we just want to let you know they are still working hard to get it fixed for you! Also thanks for the support recently we have been getting thousands of new supporters from our of nowhere."

The latest news came on December 6th 2019 in the following tweet:

NEWS: #ShowBox servers got hit hard due to security issues we had, these have been resolved. But the bad news is ShowBox got hit with big legal issues that cannot be resolved. Due to this we are still working hard to find a way through this but it is going to take a lot of time — Show Box App (@RealShowBox) December 6, 2019

Will Showbox return?

As of 2020, there is still no news, but their latest tweet suggests it could come back - it will be a long time though.

It's worth noting that they have had issues before.

In 2018 - similarly, it was November - there were many reports of the app not working, and it was widely noted that the app had been shut down. Nevertheless, it returned.

Is Showbox safe to use?

Many have addressed the issue on Twitter, with one saying: "Hi @RealShowBox. Some news about your app still not working in the UK? #Showbox"

Another added: "My Showbox is not working. It keeps telling me to check my internet but my internet is working fine...I have deleted and reinstalled the app and nothing works," while another stressed: "Can't wait for Showbox to be working again it's doing my head in."

The app can be unsafe to use, as it's unable to access in the app store as we know it. Essentially, if you're downloading the app from an unfamiliar source, it may be unsafe to use.

As noted by the Daily Dot, there have been many occasions of people's phones and tech being overwhelmed by a virus after downloading the app. Due to them having no official website, there is no way to confirm where to safely source the app.

HITC’s advice is to use this timely issue with the app to stop using Showbox and to source your movies and shows where copyright infringement isn’t a contentious issue.

