What happened to Joel and Lorna? They're both still in radio!

Fans are still missing the Heart North West Breakfast show duo.

Joel and Lorna are no longer be brightening up fans' mornings, but what happened to the Heart North West duo? Joel Ross and Lorna Bancroft have been delighting Manchester listeners with their fabulous morning show for ages now, but it seems all good things must end.

For the past five years, the pair's great chemistry has been entertaining North West admirers on their morning commute, so it came as a great shock to hear of their sudden replacements. Who has taken over?

A REAL HERO: Who is Alfred Mendes?

Amanda Holden seen arriving at Heart Breakfast radio studios on May 14, 2019 in London, England.

Who replaced them?

Joel and Lorna bid their farewells to the show and their adorings fans on Friday, May 24th 2019. It was an emotional last show, and it's surely going to be difficult to sway audiences in their demands to see them return.

As reported by I Love Manchester, Global Radio - the owners of Heart - have made some significant alterations to their local UK stations. A new, national show began airing on Monday, 3rd June instead.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden later helmed the show alongside Jamie Theakston, who has appeared on Top of the Pops, Traffic Cops and more.

THIS MEANS WAR! Wiley vs Stormzy explained

Thanks for listening ❤️



J & L x pic.twitter.com/wQwXEYMNwj — Heart North West (@HeartNorthWest) May 24, 2019

What do the fans think?

As you may have guessed, Joel and Lorna's fans were mortified about the cancellation of their show. After tuning in for so many years, some felt that a huge part of their morning routine has been ripped away.

Check out some of these tweets from fans expressing their annoyance:

THIS IS HOW I WIN! Uncut Gems ending explained

Properly gutted that @lornabancroft and @joelrossradio won’t be keeping me and my princess entertained in a morning anymore my 6 year old just said she’s never listening to the radio again it’ll be too sad @HeartNorthWest can we start a petition? #dontgo #keepthemon — Sarah B (@sillycilla85) May 20, 2019

@lornabancroft Hi Lorna you and Joel will be missed the station won't be the same you have made me laugh out loud for all the years you've been on heart — matt hughes (@matthughes8) May 22, 2019

Such a sad day the last of @joelrossradio and @lornabancroft on @HeartNorthWest going to miss listening to you 2 each morning xxx — victoria cole (@vickyalicecole) May 24, 2019

What are they doing now?

Joel is currently co-hosting the Rock FM Breakfast Show with Joel and Gemma!

When someone wrote to Joel on Twitter jokingly last year: "Think its time you got a job now," he replied back "JANUARY !!! Can’t say anything yet cos I still want to be paid to sit on my arse and do nothing until then."

Well, now we know what it is! You can tune in on 97.4 Rock FM.

As for Lorna, she confirmed on an Instagram post that she was working in Dubai, and in the comments, she noted she had gone "from Heart... to Heart". So, she's still there!

In other news, what happened to the Good Food channel?

