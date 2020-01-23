Quick links

West Ham reportedly want a player whose club were allegedly in advanced talks with Liverpool

Ryan Fraser of AFC Bournemouth is challenged by Leondro Trossard of Brighton and Hove Albion during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion at Vitality...
West Ham United reportedly want Ryan Fraser of Bournemouth.

West Ham United are interested in signing Ryan Fraser from Bournemouth in the January transfer window, according to The Daily Mail.

It has been reported that West Ham have “expressed an interest” in making a move for the 25-year-old Scotland international winger this month.

The former Aberdeen winger is out of contract at Bournemouth at the end of the season, but Bournemouth may be hesitant to sell him this month due to their fight for survival in the Premier League, according to the report.

 

Competition for West Ham United

West Ham are not the only club who are reported to be interested in securing the services of Fraser.

TalkSPORT reported in November 2019 that Liverpool were in “advanced talks” with Bournemouth over a deal to sign Fraser in January.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Fraser has made 17 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Bournemouth so far this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the winger made 35 starts and three substitute appearances in the league for the Cherries, scoring seven goals and providing 14 assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

