'Is it okay to panic now': Some West Brom fans left sweating by club update

West Bromwich Albion will be without the services of Matheus Pereira for the next three games.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on the club announcement regarding the FA charge of violent conduct against Matheus Pereira.

The Baggies midfielder appeared to elbow Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen towards the end of the first half during Monday's Championship defeat at The Hawthorns.

While no punishment was meted out by referee Tim Robinson during the match, the FA opted to take action based on video evidence.

 

 

West Brom have confirmed that they will not be contesting the charge, accepting the automatic penalty of a three-match suspension.

As a result, Pereira will now miss the FA Cup tie at West Ham on Saturday and the next two league games, against Cardiff City and Luton Town.

It will be a big miss for the Baggies, whose Championship form has tailed off in recent weeks, and who will also be without the services of Grady Diangana due to injury.

Pereira has made 26 appearances for West Brom this season, scoring five goals and registering 14 assists, according to Transfermarkt.

Joe Allen of Stoke City and Matheus Pereira of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on January 20, 2020...

