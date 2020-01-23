'Is it okay to panic now': Some West Brom fans left sweating by club update

West Bromwich Albion will be without the services of Matheus Pereira for the next three games.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on the club announcement regarding the FA charge of violent conduct against Matheus Pereira.

The Baggies midfielder appeared to elbow Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen towards the end of the first half during Monday's Championship defeat at The Hawthorns.

While no punishment was meted out by referee Tim Robinson during the match, the FA opted to take action based on video evidence.

West Brom have confirmed that they will not be contesting the charge, accepting the automatic penalty of a three-match suspension.

As a result, Pereira will now miss the FA Cup tie at West Ham on Saturday and the next two league games, against Cardiff City and Luton Town.

It will be a big miss for the Baggies, whose Championship form has tailed off in recent weeks, and who will also be without the services of Grady Diangana due to injury.

Here is what some West Brom fans said on social media following the club announcement:

Shouldn’t have done it, and the ban is justified but the guy has been kicked from pillar to post for weeks with zero protection. — matthew marsden (@matthewdmarsden) 22 January 2020

This is the kind of behaviour that costs us, we don't need it. Have said it before, we need to be more streetwise and stop getting drawn into diving and senseless fouls. Our 2 most creative players are out now for some crucial games. — Bomber's Boots (@BombersBoots) 22 January 2020

Is it okay to panic now — Kyle (@xHughesy) 22 January 2020

Could be a blessing, time to change things up, when he comes back hopefully, Bilic will have an alternative system change we can work on to help pereira! — DaZ_GuEsT (@DarrenGuest7) 22 January 2020

Disgraceful this. FA talk about respecting referees. What an absolute joke. MP has been kicked and kicked week in week out with zero protection and when he inevitably and finally reacts they slp him with a 3 match ban. Do they want english football to progress past thuggery or?? — Baggies Burger (@BaggiesBurger) 22 January 2020

Annoyed but not surprised. Massive test to the benched creative players now, Harper and Krov should get look ins at CAM, or play 442 in this period with a lack of creative number 10 like Matheus — Brunt's Left Boot (@BenS_2003) 22 January 2020

This isn’t the content I like to see — Luke Baker (@LJB150192) 22 January 2020

Been too reliant on him since Diangana has been injured and needs a rest. Misses Cardiff, West Ham and Luton. Maybe Krov can step in at number 10 or HRK drops there and play Austin? — Luke Pollard (@LukeyP_wba) 22 January 2020

Pereira has made 26 appearances for West Brom this season, scoring five goals and registering 14 assists, according to Transfermarkt.