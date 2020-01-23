'Play like Messi': Some Spurs fans want linked target signed after his performance in NLD

Todd Cantwell's Norwich City side suffered a narrow defeat against Tottenham Hotspur last night.

Tottenham fans on Twitter want their club to sign Todd Cantwell after watching him in action for Norwich City last night.

Jose Mourinho's side recorded a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Norwich, with Cantwell putting in a very lively and eye-catching display despite his side suffering yet another defeat.

Cantwell was at the heart of the many things that were going right for Daniel Farke's side, but they just couldn't manage to secure the points in North London.

It could be argued that Cantwell should have been sent off during the game for his studs-up challenge, but after he was shown a yellow card by the referee, those in the VAR room decided to stick with the on-field decision.

Nonetheless, the Spurs faithful were pretty impressed with what they saw from 21-year-old Cantwell, who has been a shining light in a Norwich team sitting bottom of the Premier League table.

Cantwell has been linked with Tottenham this month, with the Daily Mail recently claiming that Spurs are keen on his services.

Of course, given Norwich's current situation, it makes it difficult for them to part ways with any of their players this month, but it wouldn't be a surprise if a queue of clubs are waiting if Farke's men drop down to the second-tier.

Given Cantwell's attacking versatility, his ability to get on the ball and provide some magic in the final third, he would be ideal for a Jose Mourinho side.

Not only that, he perhaps wouldn't cost much if Norwich were to drop and he would add some much-needed attacking depth into Mourinho's side.

Nonetheless here is a selection of Spurs fans on Twitter reacting to Cantwell's display from last night:

Tottenham should 100% go for Todd Cantwell, he is superb, always causing problems, strong and skilful. He is just one of the players we could do with. @ToddCantwell_10 #thfc #coys #toddcantwell https://t.co/OR7E3oX6Bl — Rizzla (@loopyrizla) January 23, 2020

Liked what I saw in Cantwell last night. He competed and made things happen. #thfc — Moaning Spurs (@TheProLounge) January 23, 2020

I wouldn’t mind #THFC getting #Cantwell in the summer. He’s got some excellent qualities and at 22 has a good future ahead of him. — ⚽️ (@CA_COACHING1) January 23, 2020

Was very impressed with both Cantwell & Aarons last night, wouldn’t look out of place in our squad & would be great additions! #COYS #THFC — Peter (@_petey_pan) January 23, 2020

Only Spurs can make Cantwell play like Messi



No other club has any issue with him



Same way we let Pukki look like Suarez, Mason Mount look like Xavi, Adama Traore look like Thierry Henry



Our clubs got massive problems when it comes to intelligence on a football pitch — (@CarlTHFC86) January 22, 2020

We should buy Cantwell — Carla (@carlaTHFC) January 22, 2020

Cantwell > alli — Glory Glory THFC (@lovespursh8poch) January 22, 2020

I like Cantwell, looks a good player #COYS #THFC — No Mour dreaming (@BenHotspur) January 22, 2020

Cantwell is the most Spurs like player I have seen for a while. If ever a player was suited to a club #coys #thfc — #FoythTurn (@MarkTho91202887) January 22, 2020