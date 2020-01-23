Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

'Play like Messi': Some Spurs fans want linked target signed after his performance in NLD

Amir Mir
Fans look on from a box during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Todd Cantwell's Norwich City side suffered a narrow defeat against Tottenham Hotspur last night.

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City in action with Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Tottenham fans on Twitter want their club to sign Todd Cantwell after watching him in action for Norwich City last night. 

Jose Mourinho's side recorded a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Norwich, with Cantwell putting in a very lively and eye-catching display despite his side suffering yet another defeat. 

Cantwell was at the heart of the many things that were going right for Daniel Farke's side, but they just couldn't manage to secure the points in North London. 

 

It could be argued that Cantwell should have been sent off during the game for his studs-up challenge, but after he was shown a yellow card by the referee, those in the VAR room decided to stick with the on-field decision. 

Nonetheless, the Spurs faithful were pretty impressed with what they saw from 21-year-old Cantwell, who has been a shining light in a Norwich team sitting bottom of the Premier League table. 

Cantwell has been linked with Tottenham this month, with the Daily Mail recently claiming that Spurs are keen on his services. 

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City is closed down by Serge Aurier, Eric Dier and Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City...

Of course, given Norwich's current situation, it makes it difficult for them to part ways with any of their players this month, but it wouldn't be a surprise if a queue of clubs are waiting if Farke's men drop down to the second-tier. 

Given Cantwell's attacking versatility, his ability to get on the ball and provide some magic in the final third, he would be ideal for a Jose Mourinho side.

Not only that, he perhaps wouldn't cost much if Norwich were to drop and he would add some much-needed attacking depth into Mourinho's side. 

Nonetheless here is a selection of Spurs fans on Twitter reacting to Cantwell's display from last night: 

